Global Lice Treatment Market Set to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Infestations

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lice Treatment Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global lice treatment market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with an expected value of $1.5 billion by 2030, up from $1 billion in 2023. This growth is projected at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Lice are parasitic insects that affect humans and are classified into three main types: body lice, head lice, and pubic lice. These tiny, wingless insects feed on human blood and are primarily transmitted through close contact and shared belongings. Effective treatment is essential to eliminate lice infestations. Lice treatment products are available both over-the-counter (OTC) and by prescription, helping to eradicate lice and manage the condition.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The global lice treatment market is poised for growth due to several key factors. An increasing prevalence of lice infestations, the easy availability of lice treatment products, and heightened awareness among the population are expected to drive market expansion. Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an over-the-counter (OTC) lotion for head lice treatment in October 2020. This Rx-to-OTC switch allowed nonprescription use of Sklice (ivermectin) lotion, 0.5%, for head lice treatment, further expanding access to treatment.

Market Segmentation

The global lice treatment market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Key segments include:

By Product Type:

  • OTC Medication
    • Permethrin
    • Pyrethrin
    • Other Product Types
  • Prescription Medication
    • Ivermectin
    • Spinosad
    • Malathion
    • Other Prescription Medications

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Other Distribution Channels

By Geography:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East
  • Africa

Key Players

Key companies in the global lice treatment market include Fleming Medical Ltd, ParaPRO, LLC, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Omega Pharma (A subsidiary of Perrigo Company plc), Alliance Pharma PLC, Oystershell, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, GSK plc, and Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (A subsidiary of Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).

Conclusion

The global lice treatment market is poised for substantial growth as the prevalence of lice infestations continues to rise, leading to increased demand for effective treatment solutions. The market's segmentation provides a comprehensive understanding of the factors contributing to this growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nl2p74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rapid Adoption of Smartphones and 5G Infrastructure Drives MIMO Market to $21.98 Billion by 2030

Global Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over 30% to 2028 - Versatile Applications Transforming Healthcare Operations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.