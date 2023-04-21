Global Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools Research Report 2023: Focus on the Enhancement of NGS Technology, Digital PCR, and a Wide Range of Informatics, Robotics, and Automated Solutions

Apr 21, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tool Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study will help providers understand key trends emerging in the market (for the various segments and in different geographical regions).
New technological advances in life science instrumentation and research tools include the enhancement of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, digital PCR, and a wide range of informatics, robotics, and automated solutions. These improve workflow, facilitate and automate tasks, and make better use of workspaces in every area of industry.
It provides information on the state of the market and estimates its growth for the next 5 years, with opportunities to enhance it. In addition, the analytics covers major vendors, their market concentration and wide portfolio, and the various areas of their expertise and leadership.
The analytics aims to guide providers of life science instruments and research tools by mapping strategic priorities and developing new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in this market, based on current and expected numbers.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Instrumentation and Research Tools Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Emerging Economies
- Growth Opportunity 2: Portable Instruments
- Growth Opportunity 3: Automation of Sample Preparation
- Growth Opportunity 4: Switching to Connected and Smart Labs
- Connected Lab Ecosystem
- Connected Lab Solutions (Internet of Lab Things or IoLT)-Implementation Journey
- Growth Opportunity 5: sgRNAs for CRISPR-based gene editing
- Growth Opportunity 6: eCommerce Solutions
- Drivers for eCommerce Model Adoption
- Future of Digital Customer Lifecycle
- eCommerce-Life Science Research Customer Lifecycle
Market Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitive Landscape
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Trends
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
- Life Science Instruments and Research Tools Ecosystem
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
- Forecast Analysis by Business Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Type of Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Type of Product
- Forecast Analysis by Type of Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
