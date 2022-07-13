Global Ligase Market to Reach $651.4 Million by 2032, Suggests BIS Research Report

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Ligase Market – a Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $651.4 million in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.29%.

The ligase enzyme ecosystem comprises a rapidly evolving range of ligase and ligation detection kits that facilitate pathogen detection, next-generation sequencing mutation detection, cloning gene synthesis, and cancer diagnosis by the detection and analysis of proteins and nucleic acid sequences.

Enzyme-based molecular diagnostics also offer prognostic assessments for a wide range of diseases, as well as assistance with treatment selection and monitoring of drug discovery and treatment efficacy.

The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities such as cost-effective and non-invasive diagnostic procedures for a large customer base and increasing adoption of genetic testing products and services.

The detailed study is a compilation of 28 market data tables and 148 figures spread through 197 pages and an in-depth TOC on 'Global Ligase Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032'

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global ligase market:

Growing need for ligases in disease treatment

Rising incidence of diseases such as cancer and genetic disorders

Rising focus of researchers on non-toxic biocatalyst

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High reception costs involving small and medium enterprises

Variations in the ability of ligase to repair

Reasons to Buy This Report

This exclusive report on the global ligase market will help in the following ways:

Offers detailed information on the future perspectives of emerging as well as established players

Offers go-to-market strategies for the different source types

Supports diversifying the product portfolio based on risk and progression of application in the global ligase market

Helps in analyzing technological substitutes and comparing the specification of various ecosystems and applications

Offers tailor-made solutions based on the throughput of different consumers

Assists in exploring the newer applications

Supports in analyzing the competitors' funding scenario

Aids in understanding the new trends in the ligase enzyme industry

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "North America is the leading contributor to the global ligase market. It contributed approximately 50.62% to the market value in 2021. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and continue dominating the market in 2032. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2032."

View the report on Global Ligase Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent players in this market are mentioned as follows:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Codexis, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

SBS Genetech

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Request a Sample of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the global ligase market revolutionizing the field of enzyme-based molecular diagnostics?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global ligase market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global ligase market?

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global ligase market?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of molecular diagnostic services?

What are the potential entry barriers that are expected to be faced by companies willing to enter a particular region?

What are the growth opportunities for companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global ligase market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Enzymes Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our [email protected] https://bisresearch.com/news

Connect with us on [email protected] https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research