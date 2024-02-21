Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Business Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030 - Rising Focus on Indoor Networking in Healthcare Sector to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) estimated at US$657.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 42% over the analysis period 2022-2030. LEDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 42.6% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Photo Detectors segment is estimated at 40.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report explores the emerging role of Li-Fi technology in monitoring COVID-19 patients and facilitating social distancing measures during the pandemic, particularly in smart buildings. It presents a competitive scenario analysis, including the global key competitors' market share and their market presence categorized as strong/active/niche/trivial in 2023.

In terms of market prospects and outlook, the report identifies key growth drivers and market restraints impacting the adoption of Li-Fi technology. It further analyzes the market by component, application, and end-use sectors, providing insights into the percentage breakdown of sales for LEDs, photo detectors, microcontrollers, indoor networking, location-based services, in-flight communications, healthcare, retail, education, and other segments.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $239.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 47.6% CAGR

Regional analysis highlights the distribution of Li-Fi market sales between developed and developing regions, ranking geographic regions based on their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period of 2022-2030. Additionally, the report offers an introduction to Li-Fi technology, outlining its benefits and drawbacks, along with recent market activity shaping the Li-Fi market landscape.

The Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$239.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 47.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.6% and 36.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 41.8% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) Market on an Upward Swing

Global LED Lighting Market in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Latest Trends Influencing the Li-Fi Market Growth

Industrial and Commercial Sectors Demanding More LEDs

Li-Fi Trends for Internet Connectivity

Rising Focus on Indoor Networking in Healthcare Sector to Drive Growth

Pharmaceutical Sector Experiences Security and Integrity of Data Transmission through Li-Fi

Li-Fi Experiences Uptake in Education and Academics Sector

In-Flight Connectivity in Aerospace and Defense: Key Sectors of Revenue Growth

Li-Fi Signals Enable Reduction of External Attacks in Defense Sector

Li-Fi Revolutionizes Onboard Connectivity

Proliferating Li-Fi implementation to Boost Interacting Shopping Experience in Retail Stores

Automotive Sector Demands Li-Fi Technology for V2V Communications

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Li-Fi Technology for Underwater Communication

Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Adopt Li-Fi Technology

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured)

IDRO Co. Ltd.

KYOCERA SLD Laser, Inc.

LightBee Corp

Lucibel SA

Lvx System

Oledcomm SAS

PureLiFi ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Siemens AG

Signify Holding BV

Velmenni

Wipro LLC

Zero1 Pte Ltd

