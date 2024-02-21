Global Light Field Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $256.9 Million by 2030 - Recent Light Field Applications Offer Potential of Significantly Improving Visual Engagement

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Field - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Light Field Market to Reach $256.9 Million by 2030



The global market for Light Field estimated at US$86.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$256.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$189.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 16.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides an introduction to light field technology and its significance in various industries. It includes insights into the competitive landscape, with 36 players worldwide having a strong, active, niche, or trivial presence in the market in 2023.

Given the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the report assesses its impact on the global light field market. Despite disruptions, the market is poised for rapid growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of light field technology across industries. Moreover, the report identifies the media and entertainment sector as a major end-use market for light field technology, offering insights into future prospects and recent market activities.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR

A comprehensive global market overview and analysis shed light on key trends and growth drivers. The dominance of North America and Europe in the market is highlighted, along with the observation that hardware currently holds a major share, while software is expected to exhibit faster growth.



The Light Field market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 14.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Light Field Technology Holds Potential Role in Optimizing Video Games

Gaming as a Form of Entertainment is Here to Stay

Rising Demand for HD Viewing Experience to Create Growth Opportunities

Light Field Brings In New Layer of Immersion in XR Headsets

Potential to Improve Productivity & Efficiency to Fuel Adoption of Light Field in Industrial Sector

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Presents Opportunities for Light Field

Light Field Technology Bringing Radical Improvements in Medicine and Surgery

Proprio Paradigm, the First FDA-Cleared Navigation Platform for Spine Surgery with Light Field Technology

Revolutionary Fusion: AI Infuses Light Field in Innovative Surgical Tech

Light Field Technology and Medical Device Innovations

Revolutionizing Laparoscopes: Innovations in Spatial Imaging Technology

Revolutionary Advancement: First Light Field XR Loupes for Operating Rooms

Recent Light Field Applications Offer Potential of Significantly Improving Visual Engagement

Light Field Technology Promises Creation of Better CAD/CAM Designs

Key Light Field Display Startups

Select Recent Light Field Innovations

