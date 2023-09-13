Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Gears Up for Robust 4.0% CAGR to 2028, Driven by Residential and Commercial Sectors

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light gauge steel framing market is on the brink of substantial growth, with an estimated value of $43.1 billion projected by 2028. This promising trajectory is underpinned by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028. The future of this market holds great potential, with significant opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type: Skeleton Steel Framing Wall Bearing Steel Framing Long Span Steel Framing

End Use Industry: Commercial Residential Industrial

Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World



List of Light Gauge Steel Framing Companies:

In a market where product quality is paramount, major players focus on expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, infrastructural development, and integration opportunities across the value chain. Among the leading companies profiled in this report are Tata BlueScope Steel, CEMCO, ClarkDietrich Building Systems, Hadley Group, Precision Walls, QSI Interiors, Metek, Intelligent Steel Solutions, Steel Frame Solutions, WARE Industries, and Craco Manufacturing.

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Insights:

Wall bearing steel framing is expected to remain the largest segment due to its ability to withstand heavy loads and ensure the stability of building walls.

The residential segment is forecasted to experience the highest growth, driven by demand for affordable and eco-friendly housing solutions, as well as energy-efficient construction projects.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region will maintain its position as the largest market, thanks to growing construction activities, public and private investments in infrastructure development, and commercial space construction.

Features of the Light Gauge Steel Framing Market:

Market Size Estimates: Estimations of the light gauge steel framing market size in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Examination of market trends (2017-2022) and forecasts (2023-2028) for various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Analysis of the light gauge steel framing market size for various segments, including type, end use industry, and region.

Regional Analysis: Breakdown of the light gauge steel framing market by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities by type, end use industry, and region.

Strategic Analysis: Insights into M&A activity, new product development, and the competitive landscape of the light gauge steel framing market.

Competitive Intensity Analysis: Evaluation of industry competitiveness using Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers 11 key questions, including:

What are the most promising opportunities in the global light gauge steel framing market by type, end use industry, and region? Which segments will experience faster growth and why? Which region will witness accelerated growth and why? What factors impact market dynamics, challenges, and business risks? What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market? What are the emerging trends and their drivers? How are customer demands changing in the market? What are the recent developments in the market, and who leads these innovations? Who are the major players, and what strategies drive their business growth? What competing products pose a threat to market share? What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and its impact on the industry?

