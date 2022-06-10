Global Light, Medium, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook 2022: Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets, The EV Ecosystem, & ADAS Safety Features

Jun 10, 2022, 14:30 ET
Despite COVID-19 virus surges in some places, the overall sentiment for the year remained positive. The analyst expects the global market to grow even further in 2022.
All regions except for China (which contributes annual sales volumes averaging about 40%) witnessed growth in commercial vehicle sales in 2021, indicating a return to normalcy after a dismal 2020.
As economies continue to reopen, a resumption of infrastructure build-out and other construction activity will increase the demand for heavy-duty trucks, with double-digit growth anticipated in India, Latin America, and Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries.
Natural gas vehicles have seen a spike in demand in most regions. North America and Europe continued to generate strong demand, and in India demand went up as oil prices increased. China is the only exception, where sales declined largely due to high natural gas prices as well as a significant gain in electric truck volumes.
Most truck manufacturers will have at least electric model on the road this year. Much of the demand will come from North America, with numerous launches and order fulfillments expected. Latin America will show the most promise among emerging markets.
Governments around the world are mandating advanced driver assistance systems in commercial vehicles. Manufacturers, meanwhile, are developing bundled solutions that manage all fleet requirements, from logistics and connectivity to service and maintenance, as a service.
Despite the analyst's optimism for the market, the Russo-Ukrainian war, the ongoing semiconductor shortage, rising inflation, and still-climbing oil prices are among the factors that could affect sales.
Key Issues Addressed
- The size of the global truck industry in 2021 and the segment split along with major OEMs in different regions?
- What is the growth expected in 2022 in terms of volumes and key drivers for growth in different regions?
- Projected penetration of key powertrain technologies across different regions?
- Top OEM performers in 2021 and their powertrain strategy in future across different regions?
- Key trends and activities in the field of connected, electric drivetrain and ADAS features in trucks?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Top Commercial Vehicle Trends in 2021
- Commercial Vehicle Industry Highlights
- Market Forecast
- Growth Rate
- Technological Progress
- Top Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Truck Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Economy Predictions for 2022
- Macroeconomic Predictions for 2022
- Top 3 2022 Growth Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Risks and Policy Direction
5. LCV Market Outlook
- Market Forecast
- Market Forecast by Region and Category
- 2021 LCV OEM Sales Performance
- Powertrain Technology Forecast
- Key OEMs' Anticipated e-LCV Launches
6. M&HD Truck Market Outlook
- Market Forecast
- Market Forecast by Region and Category
- 2021 M&HD Truck OEM Sales Performance
- Powertrain Technology Forecast
- Key OEMs' Anticipated e-M&HD Truck Launches
7. North America
- Regional Snapshot
- Segment Sales Forecast
- Powertrain Technology Split
- OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
8. Europe
- Regional Snapshot
- Segment Sales Forecast
- Powertrain Technology Split
- OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
9. China
- Regional Snapshot
- Segment Sales Forecast
- Powertrain Technology Split
- OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
10. India
- Regional Snapshot
- Segment Sales Forecast
- Powertrain Technology Split
- OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
11. Latin America
- Regional Snapshot
- Segment Sales Forecast
- Powertrain Technology Split
- OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
12. ASEAN
- Regional Snapshot
- Segment Sales Forecast
- Powertrain Technology Split
- OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms
13. Connectivity
- Telematics Penetration
- Telematics Opportunity Assessment
- Notable Telematics Partnerships
14. Electric Drivetrains
- Drivetrain Architecture Forecast
- Electric Trucks by Drivetrain Architecture Type
- Electric Drivetrain Technology Roadmap
15. ADAS
- ADAS Forecast
- ADAS Supplier Preference
- ADAS Technology Roadmap
16. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Emerging Markets
- Growth Opportunity 2 - The EV Ecosystem
- Growth Opportunity 3 - ADAS Safety Features
17. Appendix
