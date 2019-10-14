Global Light Rail Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Rail market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Light Rail, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.3 Billion by the year 2025, Light Rail will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$107.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Light Rail will reach a market size of US$674.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$877.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Siemens AG; Mitsubishi Electric Coporation; Bombardier Inc.; Trinity Industries, Inc.; Alstom Group; The Greenbrier Companies; PKC Group; Wabtec Corporation; Nippon Sharyo, Ltd.; Vossloh AG; CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.; Talgo; Cyient Ltd.; FreightCar America, Inc.; The Kinki Sharyo Co., Ltd. ; CRRC Corporation Limited; Sinara-Transport Machines; Bradken Pty Limited;
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Light Rail Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Light Rail Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Light Rail Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Light Rail Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Light Rail Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Light Rail Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Light Rail Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Light Rail Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Light Rail: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 9: Light Rail Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Light Rail Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Light Rail Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Light Rail Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Light Rail Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Light Rail Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Light Rail Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Light Rail Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Light Rail Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: German Light Rail Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Light Rail Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Light Rail Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Light Rail: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Light Rail Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Light Rail Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Light Rail Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Light Rail Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Light Rail Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Light Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 28: Light Rail Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Light Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Light Rail Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Light Rail Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Light Rail Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Light Rail Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Light Rail Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Light Rail Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Light Rail Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Light Rail Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Light Rail: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 39: Light Rail Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Light Rail Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 41: Light Rail Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Light Rail Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Light Rail Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 44: Light Rail Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Light Rail Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Light Rail Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Light Rail Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Light Rail Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Light Rail Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Light Rail Market in Rest of Latin America: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Light Rail Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Light Rail Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Light Rail Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Light Rail: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 55: Light Rail Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Light Rail Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 57: Light Rail Market in Israel in US$ Million: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Light Rail Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Light Rail Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Light Rail Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Light Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Light Rail Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Light Rail Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Light Rail Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Light Rail Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
SIEMENS AG
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
BOMBARDIER
TRINITY INDUSTRIES
ALSTOM SA
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES
PKC GROUP PLC
WABTEC CORPORATION
NIPPON SHARYO
VOSSLOH AG
CAF, CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A
TALGO
CYIENT
FREIGHTCAR AMERICA
THE KINKI SHARYO
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
SINARA TRANSPORT MACHINES
BRADKEN
V. CURATED RESEARCH
