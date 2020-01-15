Global Light Tower Industry
Jan 15, 2020, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Tower market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Metal Halide, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Metal Halide will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal Halide will reach a market size of US$128.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$271.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allmand Bros., Inc.; Atlas Copco AB; Brandon Hire Limited; Coates Hire; Doosan Corporation; Generac Holdings Inc.; Himoinsa S.L.; Ishikawa Machine Co., Ltd.; John Nixon Ltd.; Lambson's Hire; Mainline Group; Mhm, Ltd.; Multiquip Inc.; P & I Generators, Ltd.; Perennial Technologies Pvt., Ltd.; Terex Corporation; The Will-Burt Company; United Rentals, Inc.; Wacker Neuson SE; Wanco Inc.; Xylem, Inc.; Zahid Tractor & Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Light Tower Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Light Tower Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Light Tower Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Light Tower Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Metal Halide (Light Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Metal Halide (Light Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Metal Halide (Light Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: LED (Light Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: LED (Light Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: LED (Light Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Mining (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Mining (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Light Tower Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Light Tower Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Light Tower Market in the United States by Light
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by
Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Light Tower Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Light Tower Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Light Tower Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Light Tower Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Light Tower Historic Market Review by Light
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Light Tower Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Light Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Light Tower Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Light Tower Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Light Tower Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Light Tower: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Light Tower Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Light Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Light Tower Market Share Analysis by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light
Tower in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Light Tower Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Light Tower Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Light Tower Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Light Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Light Tower Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Light Tower Market by Light Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Light Tower in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Light Tower Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Light Tower Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Light Tower Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Light Tower Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: European Light Tower Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Light Tower Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Light Tower Market in Europe in US$ Million by Light
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Light Tower Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Light Tower Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Light Tower Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Light Tower Market in France by Light Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Light Tower Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Light Tower Market Share Analysis by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Light Tower Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Light Tower Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Light Tower Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Light Tower Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: German Light Tower Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Light Tower Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: German Light Tower Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Light Tower Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Light Tower Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Light Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Light Tower Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Light Tower Market by Light Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Light Tower in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Light Tower Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Light Tower: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Light Tower Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Light Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Light Tower Market Share Analysis by
Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Light Tower in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Light Tower Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Light Tower Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Light Tower Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Light Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Light Tower Historic Market Review by Light
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Light Tower Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Light Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Spanish Light Tower Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Light Tower Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Light Tower Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Light Tower Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Light Tower Market in Russia by Light Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Light Tower Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Light Tower Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Light Tower Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Light Tower Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Light Tower Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Light Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by
Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Light Tower Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Light Tower Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Light Tower Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Light Tower Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Light Tower Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Light Tower Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Light Tower Market in Asia-Pacific by Light Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Light Tower Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Light Tower Market Share Analysis by
Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Light Tower Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Light Tower Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Light Tower Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Light Tower Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Light Tower Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by
Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Light Tower Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Light Tower Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Light Tower Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Light Tower Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Light Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Light Tower Historic Market Review by Light
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Light Tower Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Light Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Indian Light Tower Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Light Tower Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Light Tower Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Light Tower Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Light Tower Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Light Tower Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Light Tower Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Light Tower Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Light Tower Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Light Tower: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Light Tower Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Light Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Tower Market Share
Analysis by Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Light Tower in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Tower Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Light Tower Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Light Tower Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Light Tower Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Light Tower Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Light Tower Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Light Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Light Tower Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Light Tower Market by Light Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Light Tower in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Light Tower Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Light Tower Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Light Tower Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Light Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by
Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Light Tower Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Light Tower Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Light Tower Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Light Tower Market in Brazil by Light Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Light Tower Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Light Tower Market Share Analysis by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Light Tower Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Light Tower Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Light Tower Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Light Tower Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Light Tower Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Light Tower Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Light Tower Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Light Tower Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Light Tower Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Light Tower Market in Rest of Latin America by Light
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Light Tower Market Share
Breakdown by Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Light Tower Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Light Tower Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Light Tower Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Light Tower Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Light Tower Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Light Tower Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Light Tower Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Light Tower Historic Market by
Light Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Light Tower Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Light Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 169: The Middle East Light Tower Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Light Tower Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Light Tower Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Light Tower: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Light Tower Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Light Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Light Tower Market Share Analysis by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light
Tower in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Light Tower Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Light Tower Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Light Tower Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Light Tower Market in Israel in US$ Million by Light
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Light Tower Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 182: Light Tower Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Light Tower Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Light Tower Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Light Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Light Tower Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Light Tower Market by Light Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Light Tower in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Light Tower Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Light Tower Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Light Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Light Tower Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Light Tower Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Light Tower Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Light Tower Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Light Tower Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Light Tower Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Light Tower Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Light Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Light Tower Market Share
Breakdown by Light Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Light Tower Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Light Tower Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Light Tower Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Light Tower Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Light Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Light Tower Market in Africa by Light Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Light Tower Market Share Breakdown by Light
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Light Tower Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Light Tower Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Light Tower Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLMAND BROS.
ATLAS COPCO AB
BRANDON HIRE LIMITED
COATES HIRE
DOOSAN CORPORATION
GENERAC HOLDINGS
HIMOINSA S.L.
ISHIKAWA MACHINE
JOHN NIXON
LAMBSON'S HIRE
MHM
MAINLINE GROUP
MULTIQUIP
P & I GENERATORS, LTD.
PERENNIAL TECHNOLOGIES PVT.
TEREX CORPORATION
THE WILL-BURT COMPANY
UNITED RESIN CORPORATION
WACKER NEUSON SE
WANCO INC.
XYLEM
ZAHID TRACTOR & HEAVY MACHINERY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
