Global Light Vehicle HVAC Market Report 2019 - Forecasts to 2034

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive heating, ventilation and air-conditioning sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2034.

This global market study includes:

Automotive OE HVAC fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including coverage of auto, multi-zone and standard systems, compact/hybrid/EV systems, compressor tech, control and user interface systems, refrigerant tech and fuel efficiency drives, hybrid and EV applications, fuel consumption reduction)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Valeo (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive HVAC suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive HVAC sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Carry out competitive intelligence

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in the sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)



Calsonic Kansei Corporation



Delphi Automotive LLP



Product development



Denso Corporation



Emerging markets activity



Hanon Systems



Mahle GmbH



Joint ventures





Product development



Valeo SA



Product development



Others



Brose





Eberspaecher





Keihin





Preh Group





Sanden Automotive





Yokohama Rubber

Forecasts

Markets

China



Europe



Japan



North America

Technologies

Automatic, standard and multi-zone air conditioning systems



Compact and hybrid/electric air conditioning systems



Compressor technology



Control systems and the user interface



Hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturers adopt similar approaches



Other



Refrigerant technology



HFO-1234yf - Suppliers





Honeywell and Dupont joint venture





R744 has implications for compressor technology





The US has legislation scheduled for 2017



Systems to reduce fuel consumption

Archive

MAHLE's protracted route to majority shareholding in Behr

List of Tables

Honeywell's comparison between the HFO 1234yf and CO2/R744 systems

Manufacturer shares of the European HVAC system market, 2010-2018 (% of volume)

Manufacturer shares of the global HVAC system market, 2010-2018 (% of volume)

Manufacturer shares of the Japanese HVAC system market, 2010-2018 (% of volume)

Manufacturer shares of the North American HVAC system market, 2010-2018 (% of volume)

Market fitment/penetration rates of air-conditioning units fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, (%)

Market volumes of air-conditioning units fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

Penetration levels for manual and automatically controlled air conditioning systems, 2011 and 2017

