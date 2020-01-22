Global Light Vehicle OE Automotive Door Modules Industry, Forecast to 2034

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Door Modules Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE automotive door modules sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global automobile door market study includes:

Automotive OE door module cassette market fitment and size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including latch innovations, modules and frames, latch innovations, composite panels, flex- and sliding-doors, liftgate switches and variable boot openings, power liftgates, plastic panels)

Regional car door supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including 3M , Inteva, Magna

, Inteva, Magna Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major automotive door module suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



This market forecasts report will allow you to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive door modules sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in the car door sector

track key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.



Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG



Dura Automotive Systems, LLC



Faurecia SA



Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.



Inteva Products, LLC



Kuester



Magna International Inc.



Customers and contracts





Infrastructure



Others

Forecasts

Door module cassettes

Market shares

Emerging markets



Europe



North America

Technologies

Door modules and frames



Other



BASF's solutions





Brose's liftgate switch





Ford B-Max door pillars





Ford's use of eco-materials





Inteva Products' SuperPlug





JLR's solution





Kiekert's solutions





Power liftgates





Skoda Twindoor variable boot opening

Archive

Brose's plastic door system



Ford's door edge protector



Ford's hands-free power liftgate



Latch innovations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdgp7l

