Global Light Vehicle Roof Systems (Large Roof Systems, Retractable Hard Tops, Retractable Soft Tops, Conventional Sunroofs) Market 2019-2034

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE roof systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE roof systems (large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs) fitment and market size data for the top 14 car roof markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including car rooves, large roof systems, retractable hard tops, retractable soft tops, conventional sunroofs, optional roofs, panorama roofs, polycarbonate, solar roofs, bonding systems)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Valmet Automotive, Magna Steyr , Inteva (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive roof systems sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.



American Specialty Cars



Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co



Inteva Products, LLC



Magna International Inc.



Pininfarina



Valmet Automotive



Webasto AG

Forecasts

Conventional-sized sunroofs



Convertible roofs



Retractable hard-top roofs





Retractable soft-top roofs



Large sunroofs

Markets

Emerging markets



Market shares



Asia-Pacific





Europe





North America

Technologies

Other



Bonding system from Dow Automotive





Polycarbonate roof systems





Smart Fortwo foam roof





Webasto's Multi Optional Roof System





World's largest openable one-piece panorama roof



Retractable hard-top roofs



BMW Z4





Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet





Renault Wind



Retractable soft-top roofs



Ferrari California



Solar roofs



Solar sliding roof from Webasto





Toyota Prius solar roof





Webasto's solar roof

Archive

Ferrari Superamerica



Nissan 370Z Roadster



Solar roofs from Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4tv9z

