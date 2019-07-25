Global Light Vehicle Safety Systems Market Report 2019-2034 with Exclusive Interviews with Takata, Bosch, TRW, Continental, Harman, Delphi
Jul 25, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Safety Systems Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE automotive active and passive safety systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global safety market study includes:
- Automotive OE active safety systems (adaptive cruise control, head-up displays, lane departure warning, parking assistance, brakes) and passive safety systems (front airbags, side airbags, driver airbags, passenger airbags, curtain airbags) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends of safety systems (including frontal airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts, active head restraints, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure, park assist, electronic braking, ABS, ESC, predictive braking, lighting systems, steer assist, radar, head-up display, cameras, adaptive front lighting, daytime running lights, run-flat tyres, TPMS)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers of safety technology including Takata, Bosch, TRW, Continental, Harman, Delphi (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive safety systems suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive safety systems sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the world's markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments in safety systems
- Follow the key trends within the safety sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in the safety sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Active and passive safety
- Autoliv Inc.
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Takata Corporation
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- ZF
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Passive safety
- Active safety
- Aptiv PLC
- Bendix CVS
- Denso Corporation
- Ficosa International, S.A.
- Freescale Semiconductor
- Huf Electronics
- Magneti Marelli
- Valeo SA
- Others
- CTS Corporation
- Gentex
- Harman
- Jabil Inc
- Magna International Inc.
- Mando
- Mobileye
- Omron Corporation
- Pioneer
- Tung Thih Electronic
- ZF
- Passive safety
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Joyson Safety Systems
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Others
- Hyosung
- iSi Automotive
- Tokai Rika
- Forecasts
- Active safety
- Adaptive cruise control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Autonomous vehicles
- Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
- Lane departure warning systems
- Parking assistance systems
- Rearview cameras
- Passive safety
- Market forecasts
- Frontal airbags
- Side curtain airbags
- Side impact airbags
- Markets
- Active safety
- Electronic braking systems' market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Market drivers
- Market shares
- Research findings
- Survey shows distrust of full autonomous vehicles
- Why people become distracted while driving
- Emerging markets
- Passive safety
- Market drivers
- Market segmentation
- Market shares
- Asian market
- Chinese market
- European market
- Indian market
- North American market
- Technologies
- Accident research
- Accidents happen
- Active safety
- Driver assistance systems
- Adaptive cruise control
- Blind spot detection systems
- Head-up display
- Lane departure warning systems
- Other driver assistance
- Aisin Seiki's solutions
- Aptiv's electronically scanning radar
- Audible warnings in the autonomous car
- Autoliv's Stereo Vision Sensing system
- Banner Engineering's radar-based sensors
- Bosch's mid-range radar sensors
- Bosch's parking solutions
- B-segment Nissan Note features self-cleaning rearview camera
- Cadillac uses seat vibrations to warn drivers of crash threats
- Continental offers advance warning about low road grip
- Continental's crash sensors
- Continental's DAS solution for buses and trucks
- Continental's 'driver focus' vehicle
- Continental's emergency steer assist
- Continental's Multimedia Radio Navigation system
- Continental's system warns wrong way drivers
- Denso's image recognition technology
- Denso's laser radar
- Denso's millimetre-wave radar
- EyeSight's solutions
- Ford's solutions
- Freescale Semiconductor's solutions
- GM's solutions
- Harman's solution
- Hyundai Motor's solutions
- JLR's solutions
- Laser-based head-up display developed by Aptiv
- Nissan's emergency assist for pedal misapplication
- Radar that detects end of traffic jams and actuates emergency brakes
- Renesas Electronics' solution
- Subaru's solution
- Toshiba's solutions
- Valeo's DAS for electric vehicles
- ZF's solutions
- Parking assistance systems
- Bosch's solution
- Ficosa's solution
- Hitachi Automotive Systems' solution
- Valeo's solution
- Tomorrow's driver assistance
- Aptiv's RACam
- Aptiv's vision systems
- BMW's vision of automated parking
- Bosch's vision of automated driving
- Continental's camera monitor system
- Continental's sensor technologies
- Denso Ten's solution
- Ford's solution
- GM's solutions
- Haptic steering wheel
- Hitachi Automotive Systems' solution
- Honda's solutions
- Kia's solutions
- Nissan's solutions
- Opel's solutions
- Optical sensors
- Panasonic's solutions
- PSA Group's solutions
- Rear camera displays
- Self-driving vehicles will be available by 2020
- Subaru's solutions
- Technologies to assist older drivers
- Toyota's pre-collision system
- UR:BAN
- Visteon's camera-enhanced cockpit concept
- Visteon's solutions
- Volvo's solutions
- Electronic braking systems
- Anti-lock braking system developments
- Braking assistance system developments
- Electronic Stability Control system developments
- Predictive emergency brake control developments
- Technology developments
- Tomorrow's steering systems
- Tyres
- Other
- Run-flat tyres
- Tyre pressure monitoring systems
- Lighting
- Adaptive front lighting systems
- Daytime running lights
- Other lighting system developments
- Gentex's SmartBeam
- Night vision systems
- Passive safety
- Active head restraints
- Frontal airbags
- Airbag satellite
- Autoliv's smart belt system
- Takata's airbag venting technology
- Other applications
- Autoliv's thin windshield pillar
- Brembo's airbag jackets for motorcyclists
- Denso's pedestrian collision detection sensor
- Ford develops digital human child body models
- Freescale Semiconductor sensors for airbag systems
- Mercedes-Benz Pre-Safe
- Passive safety system for electric light truck
- Rear seat centre airbag
- Second generation head protection systems for convertibles from TRW
- Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision
- Seatbelts
- Active seatbelt buckle
- Autoliv's next generation seatbelts
- Bag-in-belt from Autoliv
- Continental's Active Emergency Belt Control
- Dynamic locking tongue seatbelt technology from TRW
- Inflatable seatbelts
- Ford's rear inflatable seat belts
- Inflatable seatbelt from Key Safety Systems
- Next generation seatbelt pretensioner from TRW
- Seatbelt tension sensors from Joyson Safety Systems
- Self-adaptive seat belt load limiting system from TRW
- Three-point seatbelt from Autoliv
- Side airbags
- Pelvis-Thorax Side Airbag from Joyson Safety Systems
- Regulations and test requirements
- Active safety regulation and test rating update
- Passive safety regulations
- Passive safety test ratings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qm6nw
