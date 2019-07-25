Global Light Vehicle Safety Systems Market Report 2019-2034 with Exclusive Interviews with Takata, Bosch, TRW, Continental, Harman, Delphi

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Safety Systems Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE automotive active and passive safety systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global safety market study includes:

Automotive OE active safety systems (adaptive cruise control, head-up displays, lane departure warning, parking assistance, brakes) and passive safety systems (front airbags, side airbags, driver airbags, passenger airbags, curtain airbags) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends of safety systems (including frontal airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts, active head restraints, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane departure, park assist, electronic braking, ABS, ESC, predictive braking, lighting systems, steer assist, radar, head-up display, cameras, adaptive front lighting, daytime running lights, run-flat tyres, TPMS)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers of safety technology including Takata, Bosch, TRW, Continental, Harman, Delphi (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive safety systems suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive safety systems sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments in safety systems

Follow the key trends within the safety sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in the safety sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Active and passive safety



Autoliv Inc.





Continental AG





Robert Bosch GmbH





Takata Corporation





Infrastructure







Merger and acquisition activity





ZF





Customers and contracts







Infrastructure







Passive safety



Active safety



Aptiv PLC





Bendix CVS





Denso Corporation





Ficosa International, S.A.





Freescale Semiconductor





Huf Electronics





Magneti Marelli





Valeo SA





Others





CTS Corporation







Gentex







Harman







Jabil Inc







Magna International Inc.







Mando







Mobileye







Omron Corporation







Pioneer







Tung Thih Electronic







ZF



Passive safety



Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.





Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.





Joyson Safety Systems





Customers and contracts







Infrastructure





Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.





Others





Hyosung







iSi Automotive







Tokai Rika

Forecasts

Active safety



Adaptive cruise control





Autonomous Emergency Braking





Autonomous vehicles





Head-Up Displays (HUDs)





Lane departure warning systems





Parking assistance systems





Rearview cameras



Passive safety



Market forecasts





Frontal airbags







Side curtain airbags







Side impact airbags

Markets

Active safety



Electronic braking systems' market shares





Asia-Pacific







Europe







North America







South America





Market drivers





Market shares





Research findings





Survey shows distrust of full autonomous vehicles





Why people become distracted while driving



Emerging markets



Passive safety



Market drivers





Market segmentation





Market shares





Asian market







Chinese market







European market







Indian market







North American market

Technologies

Accident research



Accidents happen



Active safety



Driver assistance systems





Adaptive cruise control







Blind spot detection systems







Head-up display







Lane departure warning systems







Other driver assistance







Aisin Seiki's solutions









Aptiv's electronically scanning radar









Audible warnings in the autonomous car









Autoliv's Stereo Vision Sensing system









Banner Engineering's radar-based sensors









Bosch's mid-range radar sensors









Bosch's parking solutions









B-segment Nissan Note features self-cleaning rearview camera









Cadillac uses seat vibrations to warn drivers of crash threats









Continental offers advance warning about low road grip









Continental's crash sensors









Continental's DAS solution for buses and trucks









Continental's 'driver focus' vehicle









Continental's emergency steer assist









Continental's Multimedia Radio Navigation system









Continental's system warns wrong way drivers









Denso's image recognition technology









Denso's laser radar









Denso's millimetre-wave radar









EyeSight's solutions









Ford's solutions









Freescale Semiconductor's solutions









GM's solutions









Harman's solution









Hyundai Motor's solutions









JLR's solutions









Laser-based head-up display developed by Aptiv









Nissan's emergency assist for pedal misapplication









Radar that detects end of traffic jams and actuates emergency brakes









Renesas Electronics' solution









Subaru's solution









Toshiba's solutions









Valeo's DAS for electric vehicles









ZF's solutions







Parking assistance systems







Bosch's solution









Ficosa's solution









Hitachi Automotive Systems' solution









Valeo's solution







Tomorrow's driver assistance







Aptiv's RACam









Aptiv's vision systems









BMW's vision of automated parking









Bosch's vision of automated driving









Continental's camera monitor system









Continental's sensor technologies









Denso Ten's solution









Ford's solution









GM's solutions









Haptic steering wheel









Hitachi Automotive Systems' solution









Honda's solutions









Kia's solutions









Nissan's solutions









Opel's solutions









Optical sensors









Panasonic's solutions









PSA Group's solutions









Rear camera displays









Self-driving vehicles will be available by 2020









Subaru's solutions









Technologies to assist older drivers









Toyota's pre-collision system









UR:BAN









Visteon's camera-enhanced cockpit concept









Visteon's solutions









Volvo's solutions





Electronic braking systems





Anti-lock braking system developments







Braking assistance system developments







Electronic Stability Control system developments







Predictive emergency brake control developments







Technology developments





Tomorrow's steering systems





Tyres





Other







Run-flat tyres







Tyre pressure monitoring systems



Lighting



Adaptive front lighting systems





Daytime running lights





Other lighting system developments





Gentex's SmartBeam







Night vision systems



Passive safety



Active head restraints





Frontal airbags





Airbag satellite







Autoliv's smart belt system







Takata's airbag venting technology





Other applications





Autoliv's thin windshield pillar







Brembo's airbag jackets for motorcyclists







Denso's pedestrian collision detection sensor







Ford develops digital human child body models







Freescale Semiconductor sensors for airbag systems







Mercedes-Benz Pre-Safe







Passive safety system for electric light truck







Rear seat centre airbag







Second generation head protection systems for convertibles from TRW







Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision





Seatbelts





Active seatbelt buckle







Autoliv's next generation seatbelts







Bag-in-belt from Autoliv







Continental's Active Emergency Belt Control







Dynamic locking tongue seatbelt technology from TRW







Inflatable seatbelts







Ford's rear inflatable seat belts









Inflatable seatbelt from Key Safety Systems







Next generation seatbelt pretensioner from TRW







Seatbelt tension sensors from Joyson Safety Systems







Self-adaptive seat belt load limiting system from TRW







Three-point seatbelt from Autoliv





Side airbags





Pelvis-Thorax Side Airbag from Joyson Safety Systems



Regulations and test requirements



Active safety regulation and test rating update





Passive safety regulations





Passive safety test ratings



