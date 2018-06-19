Global Lighting Control Components Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lighting Control Components in US$ by the following End-Use Sectors: Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail, and Others.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types: Lighting-Only Network, HEM System, Dimmer, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 128 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Acuity Brands, Inc.
- Cree, Inc.
- Current, Powered by GE
- Eaton Corp.
- Fagerhults Belysning AB
- FW Thorpe Plc
LIGHTING CONTROL COMPONENTS MCP-1221 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Lighting Controls: Delivering Energy Efficiency, Space Efficiency, and Personal Efficiency through Sensing, Prediction, and Control
Major Drivers and Trends in a Nutshell
Advancements in Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting: Foundation for Market Growth
Connected Lighting
Embedded Lighting
Sustainable Lighting
The Global Lighting Controls Market Evolve with the Transforming Lighting Industry
Major Lighting Technology Trends Summarized
Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption across the World
Increased Energy Savings
Adequate Lighting for Increased Comfort
Automatic Functionality
Superior Quality Illumination & Extended Life
Increased Flexibility and Freedom
Push Button Devices and Pre-Programmed Settings
Important Add-on to Building Security Systems
Global Market Outlook
Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities
Table 1: Global Lighting Controls Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, United States, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
Table 3: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITION
Major Players in Smart Lighting Control Systems Summarized
Younger Lighting Control Companies Rule the Market
Specialized Control Companies Face Competition from Large Lighting Manufacturers
Important Factors to Consider for Market Penetration
Key Challenges to Lighting Control Companies
Asian Companies with Abundant Resources Optimize their Disruptive Potential
Channel Disruption: The Latest Mantra in the Lighting Industry
Competition to Intensify with Entry of New Players
NoTable Lighting Control Models
Crestron StudioÂ® Software
Levitonâ€™s Electronic Low-voltage Dimmer and a 0-10V LED/Mark 7Â® Fluorescent Dimmer
Legrandâ€™s Advanced adorne Wi-Fi Lighting System
Hubbellâ€™s wiSTAR 0-10V Dimming Relay
Lutronâ€™s CasÃ©ta Wireless with Nest Cam and Samsung SmartThingsâ„¢
Helvarâ€™s ActiveAhead
Ankuoo NEO Wi-Fi Light Switch
Belkin WeMo Light Switch
Chamberlain WSLCEV
Cooper RF9535-NAW
GE In-Wall Lighting Control
Insteon Multi-Location Smart Light Switch
Leviton VRI06-1LZ
Leviton VRS15-1LZ
Lutron MRF2-8S-DV-WH
Maestro Wireless Smart Dimmer
LUMI Mini LED Downlight
MechoNet Wireless Daylight Sensor and Controller
Novel App-Controlled Lighting System for the Public Sector
Noteworthy Outdoor Lighting Control Solutions
Douglas Lighting Controlâ€™s Impressive LitePakâ„¢
Flexible LumaWatt from Eaton
WiSCAPEâ„¢ from Hubbell Control Solutions
Unique Outdoor Lighting Controls from LSI
T51-4 Controller from PLC Transportation
Intelligent TL5-B1 from Synapse
SimplySNAP Intelligent Lighting Solution from Synapse
Exterior Lighting Controls from Wattstopper
FSP-200 PIR Outdoor Fixture Sensors from Wattstopper
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Smart Lighting Drive Strong Demand for Intelligent Lighting Controls
Table 4: Global Smart Lighting Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Million for 2013, 2015, and 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surging Demand for Smart Lighting Control Systems
Smart Lighting Tracks Offer Secure, Productive and Healthier Lighting
Myriad Benefits of Smart Lighting Controls
Opportunities and Challenges
Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Expansion
The IoTâ€™s Architecture
IoT for Building Automation
Other Prominent Application Areas of IoT
Key Barriers to IoT Adoption
Rapid LED Lighting Penetration and Advanced Lighting Controls Drive Growth of â€œLighting as a Serviceâ€ (LaaS)
Key Factors Benefiting Growth of LaaS
Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand for Smart and Wireless Lighting Control Solutions
Table 5: Global Shipments (in Million Units) of Smart Home Wireless Lighting Products: 2014-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Popularity of Home Automation Boosts Market Demand
Smart and Connected Homes Drive Demand for â€œWirelessâ€ Controls
Cloud-based Lighting Controls to Gain Traction
Robust Demand from the Residential Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth
Classification of Residential Lighting Control Systems
Advantages of Residential Lighting Controls
Major Trends in Residential Lighting Controls Segment
Private Buildings: An Underserved Market Segment
Evolution of Indoor Lighting Controls over the Years
Lighting Control Systems: Why and Where to Use in Residential Applications
Common Hindrances in the Selection of Residential Lighting Controls
Corporate Applications to Retain Market Dominance in Lighting Controls
Digital Lighting Control Technology Transform Commercial Buildings Sector
Street Lighting Management: A Potential Laden Application
Dimmable Smart Street Lights for Reducing Power Consumption and Emissions
Energy-Efficiency Spurs Market Penetration in the Retail Sector
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Augurs Well for Lighting Controls Demand
Table 6: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2013-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major Trends Driving Future Adoption in New Construction and Retrofits
Lighting Spectrum Control Causes Positive Impact on Humans and Productivity, Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Horticulture Sector Set to Benefit from Tuning Capability of Modern Lighting Controls
Lighting Spectrum Control Proves Beneficial for Livestock Production
Mandated Energy Codes, Utility Rebates and Energy Savings to Drive Lighting Controls Sales
Building Codes Update Regularly for Improved Energy Efficiency
International Building Codes Overview
Key Factors Hampering Market Adoption
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Wireless Technologies for Home as well as Commercial Applications
LightGrid Outdoor Wireless Control System for Street Light Management
InFusion Universal Dimming Module (UDM)
Mood Adaptation Lighting
Color Tunable Lighting
Advanced Motion Sensors for Controlling Lighting in Public Areas
Wireless Lighting Using Internet Connectivity
Li-Fi: The Next Big Thing for Lighting Controls
Lighting Industry to Take the Quantum Leap with OLEDs
Smart Headlights for Ford Cars to Prevent Accidents during Nighttime
Novel Control Technology for Converting Traditional Lamps into Smart Lighting Devices
Smart Systems with Advanced Lighting Controls
Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED Luminaries
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Eaton Unveils Three New Lighting Controls
Panasonic Lighting Americas Unveils New Lighting Controls
Leviton Launches Decora Smartâ„¢ Lighting Controls
Acuity Brands Unveils nLightÂ® AIR Wireless Lighting Controls
Leviton Unveils Wi-Fi Lighting Automation Solution
Douglas Lighting Controls Launches Standalone Wireless System to Control Lights
Douglas Lighting Controls Introduces DialogÂ® Room Controller 2
Hubbell Lighting Launches SiteSyncâ„¢ Lighting Control
Leviton Launches Digital Lighting Controls with Bluetooth Technology
Leviton Expands DecoraÂ® Digital Controls Line
Leviton Widens Lighting Controls Product Range
Legrand Introduces New Integrated Outdoor Sensors
Leviton Introduces New Wireless Dimming Products
Legrand Unveils New Fixture Integrated Sensors
Acuity Brands Launches nLightÂ® AIR Platform
Leviton Unveils HLC Keypad Room Controller
Acuity Brands Launches nLight ECLYPSEâ„¢ Controller
Acuity Brands Unveils RUBIKâ„¢ Luminaires
Acuity Brands Introduces New Tunable White Luminaire
Legrand Unveils New Dimming Room Controller
Douglas Lighting Controls Launches DLC BluetoothÂ® Fixture Controller & Sensor
Lutron Electronics Launches Wireless Lighting Control
Leviton Introduces Intelligent Fixture Control System
Synapse Wireless Launches SimplySNAP with Additional Features
Legrand Launches Wattstopper DLM Color Control
Legrand Launches Dimming Wall Switch Occupancy Sensor
Leviton Unveils Luminaâ„¢ RF DecoraÂ® Wall Switch Dimmer
OSRAM SYLVANIA Introduces Wireless Area Lighting Controller
Legrand Introduces Architectural Dimming & Integration Platform
Universal Lighting Technologies Expands Line of Electronic Sign Ballasts
Osram Expands Lightify Line of Luminaires
Lutron Electronics Unveils Lighting Control Solutions
Lutron Electronics Launches myRoom
Acuity Brands Introduces New Line of LED Lighting & Control Systems
Lutron Electronics Introduces PowPak Wireless Fixture Control
Douglas Lighting Controls Launches Dialog Room Controller
WattStopper Unveils Outdoor Lighting Controls
Thomas Research Products Launches New Line of Wireless Lighting Control Modules
Acuity Brands Introduces Luminaires Using Duet SSL Technology
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
LegrandÂ® Makes Investment in Building Control Systems Division
Leviton Sets Up New Lighting Division
Fulham Takes Over Control Network Solutions
Eaton Partners with Enlighted
Fagerhult Acquires WE-EF
Tridonic Forays into North American Market
Universal Lighting Technologies Partners with KSA
Legrand Expands its Portfolio of Lighting Controls
Leviton Takes Over ConTech Lighting
Current, a Startup within GE, Acquires Daintree Networks
Magnum Energy Solutions Inks Distribution Partnership with Future Lighting Solutions
Eaton Supplies LED Lighting & Controls Solutions to IMG College
Albireo Merges with Energy System Technologies and Advance Power Control
Eaton Partners with NuLEDsâ„¢
Legrand Partners with Lumenetix
Legrand to Acquire Pinnacle Architectural Lighting
Daintree Networks Collaborates with OSRAM SYLVANIA
Fagerhult Takes Over LED LINEAR
Legrand Takes Over QMotion
Acuity Brands Lighting Acquires Juno Lighting
Fagerhult Acquires Lighting Innovations
Acuity Brands Takes Over Distech Controls
Leviton Takes Over Intense Lighting
Deco Lighting have joined forces with Daintree Networks
Daintree Networks Collaborates with LG Innotek
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Acuity Brands, Inc. (USA)
Acuity Controls (USA)
Distech Controls (Canada)
Cree, Inc. (USA)
Current, Powered by GE (USA)
Daintree Networks, Inc. (USA)
Eaton Corp. (USA)
Cooper Industries Plc. (Ireland)
Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden)
FW Thorpe Plc (UK)
Hubbell Control Solutions (HCS) (USA)
Legrand S.A. (France)
WattStopper, Inc. (USA)
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
LG Innotek (South Korea)
Lutron Electronics, Inc. (USA)
Osram GmbH (Germany)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Douglas Lighting Controls (Canada)
Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Philips Lighting North America Corporation (USA)
Philips Color Kinetics (USA)
Strand Lighting (USA)
Schneider Electric SA (France)
TCP International Holdings Ltd. (Switzerland)
Theben AG (Germany)
Zumtobel Group AG (Austria)
Thorn Licht GmbH (Germany)
Tridonic GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 8: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lighting Control Components Market by End-use Sector
Table 11: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in the Corporate Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in the Corporate Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in the Corporate Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in the Outdoor Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in the Outdoor Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in the Outdoor Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in the Residential Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in the Residential Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in the Residential Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in the Retail Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in the Retail Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in the Retail Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in Other Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in Other Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in Other Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Lighting Control Components Market by Product Type
Table 26: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Product Type - Lighting-Only Network, HEM System, Dimmer, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Product Type - Lighting-Only Network, HEM System, Dimmer, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Lighting-Only Network, HEM System, Dimmer, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Surging Popularity of Connected LED Lighting Drive Strong Demand for Lighting Control Systems
Table 29: Lighting Technologies Penetration in the US by Type (2015 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Conventional Lighting with Controls, Conventional Lighting with No Controls, LED with Controls, LED with No Controls, and LED-Connected Lighting (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Adoption of Smart LED Lighting
Initiatives to Enhance Channel Proficiency
Open Wireless Standards to Support Smart Lighting Demand
Potential of LED Lighting Controls to Manage Enterprise IoT
Researchers Explore Connected Lighting Systems for Additional Energy Benefits
Increasing Use of LEDs in Retrofit Applications Benefit Market Expansion
Key Factors Driving Demand for LED and LED Lighting Controls
LED Lighting along with Software, Connectivity and Sensing to Make Cities Smart
New Construction Requires Superior Lighting Controls, Bodes Well for Market Demand
Table 30: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2017E): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2012-2020 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Building Automation Regulations & Emission Standards Spur Market Demand
New Standard Interface for Advanced Lighting Systems
Steady Rise in Green Building Programs
The California Green Building Standards Code
The San Francisco Green Building Code
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: The US Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: The US 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Healthy Economic Landscape Establishes Canada as a Lucrative Market
Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand
Table 35: Housing Starts in Canada (2008-2017E): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Canadian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Energy Starved Japan Shift to LED Lighting, Bodes Well for Lighting Controls
Steady Growth in New Construction Augurs Well for the Market
Table 39: Annual New Construction Starts in Japan (2010-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Panasonic Corporation - A Major Japan-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Japanese Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Growing Awareness and Building Automation Initiatives Drive Market Adoption
Energy Efficiency Factor Spur Market Growth amidst Economic Hardships
Increasing Penetration of Transformative and Disruptive LED Lighting Solutions Drive Demand for LC-LMS Systems
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand
Table 43: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: French Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: French 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: German Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: German 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 56: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Italian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Favorable Demand Trends for LEDs Strengthen Prospects for Lighting Controls
Steady Recovery in the UK Housing Sector to Spur Sales
Table 59: New Homes Registrations (in Thousands) in the UK by Country: 2007-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
FW Thorpe Plc - A Major UK-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: The UK Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 63: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Spanish Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Russia Offers Significant Long Term Growth Opportunities
B.Market Analytics
Table 66: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Russian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Rest of European Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Rising Focus on Energy Saving and the Resulting Energy Efficiency Standards Boost Market Growth
LEDs Fast Penetrate Asia-Pacific Lighting Market, Pave Way for Lighting Controls Market Growth
Asian Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities
Table 72: Global Lighting Controls Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, United States, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Robust Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
Table 74: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Strong Growth Projected for the Chinese Lighting Controls Market in the Near Term
Rapid LED Penetration to Encourage Lighting Controls Growth
Innovative and Advanced Product Offerings by Local Players Drive Market Growth
China: Massive Level of Urbanization Spurs Market Demand
Table 81: Urbanization in China (2010-2020P): Urban Population Growth (%) by City Clusters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 82: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Chinese Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Energy Conservation Initiatives amidst Rising Energy Costs Fuel Market Growth
Increasing Residential Construction Drive Strong Market Demand
Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities
Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Premium Products
Table 85: Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group (2015 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Aggregate Annual Disposable Income (2015 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Inhabitants (in Million) for Years 1991, 2001, 2011 & 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 88: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Indian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
LG Innotek - A Major South Korea-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Favorable Outlook for the Construction Industry Promote Market Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Latin American Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 100: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Brazilian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 103: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Construction Boom in the Middle Eastern Countries Drive Market Growth
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 128 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 154) The United States (76) Canada (5) Japan (1) Europe (47) - France (2) - Germany (19) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (4) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20) Middle East (3) Latin America (1) Africa (1)
