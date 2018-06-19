Global Lighting Control Components Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lighting Control Components in US$ by the following End-Use Sectors: Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail, and Others.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/2438170



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Types: Lighting-Only Network, HEM System, Dimmer, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 128 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Acuity Brands, Inc.

- Cree, Inc.

- Current, Powered by GE

- Eaton Corp.

- Fagerhults Belysning AB

- FW Thorpe Plc



LIGHTING CONTROL COMPONENTS MCP-1221 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Lighting Controls: Delivering Energy Efficiency, Space Efficiency, and Personal Efficiency through Sensing, Prediction, and Control

Major Drivers and Trends in a Nutshell

Advancements in Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting: Foundation for Market Growth

Connected Lighting

Embedded Lighting

Sustainable Lighting

The Global Lighting Controls Market Evolve with the Transforming Lighting Industry

Major Lighting Technology Trends Summarized

Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption across the World

Increased Energy Savings

Adequate Lighting for Increased Comfort

Automatic Functionality

Superior Quality Illumination & Extended Life

Increased Flexibility and Freedom

Push Button Devices and Pre-Programmed Settings

Important Add-on to Building Security Systems

Global Market Outlook

Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities

Table 1: Global Lighting Controls Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, United States, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

Table 3: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Major Players in Smart Lighting Control Systems Summarized

Younger Lighting Control Companies Rule the Market

Specialized Control Companies Face Competition from Large Lighting Manufacturers

Important Factors to Consider for Market Penetration

Key Challenges to Lighting Control Companies

Asian Companies with Abundant Resources Optimize their Disruptive Potential

Channel Disruption: The Latest Mantra in the Lighting Industry

Competition to Intensify with Entry of New Players

NoTable Lighting Control Models

Crestron StudioÂ® Software

Levitonâ€™s Electronic Low-voltage Dimmer and a 0-10V LED/Mark 7Â® Fluorescent Dimmer

Legrandâ€™s Advanced adorne Wi-Fi Lighting System

Hubbellâ€™s wiSTAR 0-10V Dimming Relay

Lutronâ€™s CasÃ©ta Wireless with Nest Cam and Samsung SmartThingsâ„¢

Helvarâ€™s ActiveAhead

Ankuoo NEO Wi-Fi Light Switch

Belkin WeMo Light Switch

Chamberlain WSLCEV

Cooper RF9535-NAW

GE In-Wall Lighting Control

Insteon Multi-Location Smart Light Switch

Leviton VRI06-1LZ

Leviton VRS15-1LZ

Lutron MRF2-8S-DV-WH

Maestro Wireless Smart Dimmer

LUMI Mini LED Downlight

MechoNet Wireless Daylight Sensor and Controller

Novel App-Controlled Lighting System for the Public Sector

Noteworthy Outdoor Lighting Control Solutions

Douglas Lighting Controlâ€™s Impressive LitePakâ„¢

Flexible LumaWatt from Eaton

WiSCAPEâ„¢ from Hubbell Control Solutions

Unique Outdoor Lighting Controls from LSI

T51-4 Controller from PLC Transportation

Intelligent TL5-B1 from Synapse

SimplySNAP Intelligent Lighting Solution from Synapse

Exterior Lighting Controls from Wattstopper

FSP-200 PIR Outdoor Fixture Sensors from Wattstopper



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Lighting Drive Strong Demand for Intelligent Lighting Controls

Table 4: Global Smart Lighting Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Million for 2013, 2015, and 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Demand for Smart Lighting Control Systems

Smart Lighting Tracks Offer Secure, Productive and Healthier Lighting

Myriad Benefits of Smart Lighting Controls

Opportunities and Challenges

Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Expansion

The IoTâ€™s Architecture

IoT for Building Automation

Other Prominent Application Areas of IoT

Key Barriers to IoT Adoption

Rapid LED Lighting Penetration and Advanced Lighting Controls Drive Growth of â€œLighting as a Serviceâ€ (LaaS)

Key Factors Benefiting Growth of LaaS

Smart Homes and Smart Cities Create Enormous Demand for Smart and Wireless Lighting Control Solutions

Table 5: Global Shipments (in Million Units) of Smart Home Wireless Lighting Products: 2014-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Popularity of Home Automation Boosts Market Demand

Smart and Connected Homes Drive Demand for â€œWirelessâ€ Controls

Cloud-based Lighting Controls to Gain Traction

Robust Demand from the Residential Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth

Classification of Residential Lighting Control Systems

Advantages of Residential Lighting Controls

Major Trends in Residential Lighting Controls Segment

Private Buildings: An Underserved Market Segment

Evolution of Indoor Lighting Controls over the Years

Lighting Control Systems: Why and Where to Use in Residential Applications

Common Hindrances in the Selection of Residential Lighting Controls

Corporate Applications to Retain Market Dominance in Lighting Controls

Digital Lighting Control Technology Transform Commercial Buildings Sector

Street Lighting Management: A Potential Laden Application

Dimmable Smart Street Lights for Reducing Power Consumption and Emissions

Energy-Efficiency Spurs Market Penetration in the Retail Sector

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Augurs Well for Lighting Controls Demand

Table 6: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2013-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Trends Driving Future Adoption in New Construction and Retrofits

Lighting Spectrum Control Causes Positive Impact on Humans and Productivity, Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Horticulture Sector Set to Benefit from Tuning Capability of Modern Lighting Controls

Lighting Spectrum Control Proves Beneficial for Livestock Production

Mandated Energy Codes, Utility Rebates and Energy Savings to Drive Lighting Controls Sales

Building Codes Update Regularly for Improved Energy Efficiency

International Building Codes Overview

Key Factors Hampering Market Adoption



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Wireless Technologies for Home as well as Commercial Applications

LightGrid Outdoor Wireless Control System for Street Light Management

InFusion Universal Dimming Module (UDM)

Mood Adaptation Lighting

Color Tunable Lighting

Advanced Motion Sensors for Controlling Lighting in Public Areas

Wireless Lighting Using Internet Connectivity

Li-Fi: The Next Big Thing for Lighting Controls

Lighting Industry to Take the Quantum Leap with OLEDs

Smart Headlights for Ford Cars to Prevent Accidents during Nighttime

Novel Control Technology for Converting Traditional Lamps into Smart Lighting Devices

Smart Systems with Advanced Lighting Controls

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED Luminaries



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Eaton Unveils Three New Lighting Controls

Panasonic Lighting Americas Unveils New Lighting Controls

Leviton Launches Decora Smartâ„¢ Lighting Controls

Acuity Brands Unveils nLightÂ® AIR Wireless Lighting Controls

Leviton Unveils Wi-Fi Lighting Automation Solution

Douglas Lighting Controls Launches Standalone Wireless System to Control Lights

Douglas Lighting Controls Introduces DialogÂ® Room Controller 2

Hubbell Lighting Launches SiteSyncâ„¢ Lighting Control

Leviton Launches Digital Lighting Controls with Bluetooth Technology

Leviton Expands DecoraÂ® Digital Controls Line

Leviton Widens Lighting Controls Product Range

Legrand Introduces New Integrated Outdoor Sensors

Leviton Introduces New Wireless Dimming Products

Legrand Unveils New Fixture Integrated Sensors

Acuity Brands Launches nLightÂ® AIR Platform

Leviton Unveils HLC Keypad Room Controller

Acuity Brands Launches nLight ECLYPSEâ„¢ Controller

Acuity Brands Unveils RUBIKâ„¢ Luminaires

Acuity Brands Introduces New Tunable White Luminaire

Legrand Unveils New Dimming Room Controller

Douglas Lighting Controls Launches DLC BluetoothÂ® Fixture Controller & Sensor

Lutron Electronics Launches Wireless Lighting Control

Leviton Introduces Intelligent Fixture Control System

Synapse Wireless Launches SimplySNAP with Additional Features

Legrand Launches Wattstopper DLM Color Control

Legrand Launches Dimming Wall Switch Occupancy Sensor

Leviton Unveils Luminaâ„¢ RF DecoraÂ® Wall Switch Dimmer

OSRAM SYLVANIA Introduces Wireless Area Lighting Controller

Legrand Introduces Architectural Dimming & Integration Platform

Universal Lighting Technologies Expands Line of Electronic Sign Ballasts

Osram Expands Lightify Line of Luminaires

Lutron Electronics Unveils Lighting Control Solutions

Lutron Electronics Launches myRoom

Acuity Brands Introduces New Line of LED Lighting & Control Systems

Lutron Electronics Introduces PowPak Wireless Fixture Control

Douglas Lighting Controls Launches Dialog Room Controller

WattStopper Unveils Outdoor Lighting Controls

Thomas Research Products Launches New Line of Wireless Lighting Control Modules

Acuity Brands Introduces Luminaires Using Duet SSL Technology



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

LegrandÂ® Makes Investment in Building Control Systems Division

Leviton Sets Up New Lighting Division

Fulham Takes Over Control Network Solutions

Eaton Partners with Enlighted

Fagerhult Acquires WE-EF

Tridonic Forays into North American Market

Universal Lighting Technologies Partners with KSA

Legrand Expands its Portfolio of Lighting Controls

Leviton Takes Over ConTech Lighting

Current, a Startup within GE, Acquires Daintree Networks

Magnum Energy Solutions Inks Distribution Partnership with Future Lighting Solutions

Eaton Supplies LED Lighting & Controls Solutions to IMG College

Albireo Merges with Energy System Technologies and Advance Power Control

Eaton Partners with NuLEDsâ„¢

Legrand Partners with Lumenetix

Legrand to Acquire Pinnacle Architectural Lighting

Daintree Networks Collaborates with OSRAM SYLVANIA

Fagerhult Takes Over LED LINEAR

Legrand Takes Over QMotion

Acuity Brands Lighting Acquires Juno Lighting

Fagerhult Acquires Lighting Innovations

Acuity Brands Takes Over Distech Controls

Leviton Takes Over Intense Lighting

Deco Lighting have joined forces with Daintree Networks

Daintree Networks Collaborates with LG Innotek



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Acuity Brands, Inc. (USA)

Acuity Controls (USA)

Distech Controls (Canada)

Cree, Inc. (USA)

Current, Powered by GE (USA)

Daintree Networks, Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corp. (USA)

Cooper Industries Plc. (Ireland)

Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden)

FW Thorpe Plc (UK)

Hubbell Control Solutions (HCS) (USA)

Legrand S.A. (France)

WattStopper, Inc. (USA)

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)

LG Innotek (South Korea)

Lutron Electronics, Inc. (USA)

Osram GmbH (Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Douglas Lighting Controls (Canada)

Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Philips Lighting North America Corporation (USA)

Philips Color Kinetics (USA)

Strand Lighting (USA)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

TCP International Holdings Ltd. (Switzerland)

Theben AG (Germany)

Zumtobel Group AG (Austria)

Thorn Licht GmbH (Germany)

Tridonic GmbH & Co KG (Austria)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 8: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lighting Control Components Market by End-use Sector

Table 11: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in the Corporate Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in the Corporate Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in the Corporate Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in the Outdoor Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in the Outdoor Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in the Outdoor Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in the Residential Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in the Residential Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in the Residential Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in the Retail Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in the Retail Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in the Retail Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components in Other Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components in Other Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components in Other Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lighting Control Components Market by Product Type

Table 26: Global Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Product Type - Lighting-Only Network, HEM System, Dimmer, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Global Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Product Type - Lighting-Only Network, HEM System, Dimmer, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Global 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Lighting-Only Network, HEM System, Dimmer, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Surging Popularity of Connected LED Lighting Drive Strong Demand for Lighting Control Systems

Table 29: Lighting Technologies Penetration in the US by Type (2015 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Conventional Lighting with Controls, Conventional Lighting with No Controls, LED with Controls, LED with No Controls, and LED-Connected Lighting (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Adoption of Smart LED Lighting

Initiatives to Enhance Channel Proficiency

Open Wireless Standards to Support Smart Lighting Demand

Potential of LED Lighting Controls to Manage Enterprise IoT

Researchers Explore Connected Lighting Systems for Additional Energy Benefits

Increasing Use of LEDs in Retrofit Applications Benefit Market Expansion

Key Factors Driving Demand for LED and LED Lighting Controls

LED Lighting along with Software, Connectivity and Sensing to Make Cities Smart

New Construction Requires Superior Lighting Controls, Bodes Well for Market Demand

Table 30: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2017E): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2012-2020 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Building Automation Regulations & Emission Standards Spur Market Demand

New Standard Interface for Advanced Lighting Systems

Steady Rise in Green Building Programs

The California Green Building Standards Code

The San Francisco Green Building Code

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: The US Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: The US 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Healthy Economic Landscape Establishes Canada as a Lucrative Market

Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

Table 35: Housing Starts in Canada (2008-2017E): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Canadian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Energy Starved Japan Shift to LED Lighting, Bodes Well for Lighting Controls

Steady Growth in New Construction Augurs Well for the Market

Table 39: Annual New Construction Starts in Japan (2010-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Panasonic Corporation - A Major Japan-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Japanese Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Growing Awareness and Building Automation Initiatives Drive Market Adoption

Energy Efficiency Factor Spur Market Growth amidst Economic Hardships

Increasing Penetration of Transformative and Disruptive LED Lighting Solutions Drive Demand for LC-LMS Systems

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

Table 43: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: French Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: French 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: German Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: German 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 56: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Italian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Favorable Demand Trends for LEDs Strengthen Prospects for Lighting Controls

Steady Recovery in the UK Housing Sector to Spur Sales

Table 59: New Homes Registrations (in Thousands) in the UK by Country: 2007-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

FW Thorpe Plc - A Major UK-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: The UK Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 63: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Spanish Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Russia Offers Significant Long Term Growth Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 66: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Russian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Rest of European Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Rising Focus on Energy Saving and the Resulting Energy Efficiency Standards Boost Market Growth

LEDs Fast Penetrate Asia-Pacific Lighting Market, Pave Way for Lighting Controls Market Growth

Asian Countries Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities

Table 72: Global Lighting Controls Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, United States, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Robust Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

Table 74: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Strong Growth Projected for the Chinese Lighting Controls Market in the Near Term

Rapid LED Penetration to Encourage Lighting Controls Growth

Innovative and Advanced Product Offerings by Local Players Drive Market Growth

China: Massive Level of Urbanization Spurs Market Demand

Table 81: Urbanization in China (2010-2020P): Urban Population Growth (%) by City Clusters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Chinese Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Energy Conservation Initiatives amidst Rising Energy Costs Fuel Market Growth

Increasing Residential Construction Drive Strong Market Demand

Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Premium Products

Table 85: Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group (2015 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Aggregate Annual Disposable Income (2015 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Inhabitants (in Million) for Years 1991, 2001, 2011 & 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Indian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

LG Innotek - A Major South Korea-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Favorable Outlook for the Construction Industry Promote Market Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 100: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Brazilian Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 103: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Construction Boom in the Middle Eastern Countries Drive Market Growth

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Lighting Control Components by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Corporate, Outdoor, Residential, Retail and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 128 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 154) The United States (76) Canada (5) Japan (1) Europe (47) - France (2) - Germany (19) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (4) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20) Middle East (3) Latin America (1) Africa (1)

