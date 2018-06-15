Global Lighting Management Systems (Digital and Analog) Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027

The Global Lighting Management Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising government initiatives for electricity savings and increasing demand for smart lighting applications.



Based on type, the market is classified into digital and analog.

By hardware, the market is divided into switches, sensors, dimmers, led drivers and other hardwares.

Based on the function, the market is segregated into daylight control management, occupancy-based management, schedule-based management and other functions.

Depending on the application, the market is categorized into outdoor light management system and indoor light management system.

By end user, the market is sectioned into industrial, government, commercial and residential.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Type



5 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Hardware



6 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Function



7 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Application



8 Lighting Management Systems Market, By End User



9 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



Acuity Brands Lighting Inc

Echelon Corporation

General Electric

Harman International

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

LG Electronics

Lighting Holding B.V.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Osram GmbH

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Sternberg Lighting

Legrand

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

