Global Lighting Management Systems (Digital and Analog) Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027

The "Global Lighting Management Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lighting Management Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising government initiatives for electricity savings and increasing demand for smart lighting applications.
Scope of the Report
- Based on type, the market is classified into digital and analog.
- By hardware, the market is divided into switches, sensors, dimmers, led drivers and other hardwares.
- Based on the function, the market is segregated into daylight control management, occupancy-based management, schedule-based management and other functions.
- Depending on the application, the market is categorized into outdoor light management system and indoor light management system.
- By end user, the market is sectioned into industrial, government, commercial and residential.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Type
5 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Hardware
6 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Function
7 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Application
8 Lighting Management Systems Market, By End User
9 Lighting Management Systems Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc
- Echelon Corporation
- General Electric
- Harman International
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hubbell
- Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- LG Electronics
- Lighting Holding B.V.
- Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
- Osram GmbH
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Sternberg Lighting
- Legrand
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
