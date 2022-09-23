Global Lignin Market Report 2022-2023 with Profiles of 75 Producers Including Versalis, Clariant, MetGen, Praj, Bloom Biorenewables, FP Innovations, UPM, Klabin, Lignolix, Lignovations, RenCom

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Lignin 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing concerns of environmental pollution and shortage of petroleum resources have fuelled substantial research towards valorization of bio-based polymers. Lignin is the second most abundant renewable biopolymer on Earth and the largest natural source of aromatic monomers. Its industrial use has attracted considerable attention because of its advantages of high carbon content, low cost and bio-renewability. Lignin has been a viable alternative to petroleum for energy, chemicals and materials.

Wood pulping and other biorefinery industries extract more than 50 million tonnes of lignin annually, but only ~2% is recovered for utilization in applications. However, it's use as a 'green' feedstock for fuels, chemicals, and materials is growing through the commercialization of extraction technologies coupled with transitioning towards biorefinery processes.

Lignin has mainly been produced as an industrial residue of pulp and paper factories (e.g. a by-product of the Kraft process), and the majority of the several millions tons of lignin produced annually are utilized as a low-cost fuel for power and heat generation. Due to continued greening (i.e. renewable feedstock) of the global economy, new applications are being commercialized.

For example, lignin-based renewable functional fillers are used in different rubber applications as a sustainable alternative to carbon black and silica. Recent developments include use of lignin as a carbon additive in li-ion batteries.

Profiles of 75 lignin producers. Profiles include company description, products, processes and capacities. Companies profiled include Versalis SpA, Clariant, MetGen Oy, Praj Industries Ltd., Bloom Biorenewables SA, FP Innovations, UPM, Klabin SA, Lignolix, Inc., Lignovations GmbH, RenCom AB and many more.

The Global Market for Lignin 2023-2033 includes:

Market description and future outlook.

Analysis of processes used to extract and refine lignin

Production capacities of lignin producers.

In depth analysis of biorefinery lignin production.

Markets and applications for lignin.

Market demand for lignin in metric tonnes, forecast to 2033.

Industry developments 2020-2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 What is lignin?

2.1.1 Lignin structure

2.2 Types of lignin

2.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin

2.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process

2.3 Properties

2.4 The lignocellulose biorefinery

2.5 Markets and applications

2.6 Challenges for using lignin

3 LIGNIN PRODUCTION PROCESSES

3.1 Lignosulphonates

3.2 Kraft Lignin

3.2.1 LignoBoost process

3.2.2 LignoForce method

3.2.3 Sequential Liquid Lignin Recovery and Purification

3.2.4 A-Recovery

3.3 Soda lignin

3.4 Biorefinery lignin

3.4.1 Commercial and pre-commercial biorefinery lignin production facilities and processes

3.5 Organosolv lignins

3.6 Hydrolytic lignin

4 MARKETS FOR LIGNIN

4.1 Market drivers and trends for lignin

4.2 Lignin industry developments 2020-2022

4.3 Production capacities

4.3.1 Technical lignin availability (dry ton/y)

4.3.2 Biomass conversion (Biorefinery)

4.4 Estimated consumption of lignin

4.5 Prices

4.6 Heat and power energy

4.7 Pyrolysis and syngas

4.8 Aromatic compounds

4.8.1 Benzene, toluene and xylene

4.8.2 Phenol and phenolic resins

4.8.3 Vanillin

4.9 Plastics and polymers

4.10 Hydrogels

4.11 Carbon materials

4.11.1 Carbon black

4.11.2 Activated carbons

4.11.3 Carbon fiber

4.12 Concrete

4.13 Rubber

4.14 Bitumen and Asphalt

4.15 Fuels

4.16 Energy storage

4.16.1 Supercapacitors

4.16.2 Anodes for lithium-ion batteries

4.16.3 Gel electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries

4.16.4 Binders for lithium-ion batteries

4.16.5 Cathodes for lithium-ion batteries

4.16.6 Sodium-ion batteries

4.17 Binders, emulsifiers and dispersants

4.18 Chelating agents

4.19 Ceramics

4.20 Automotive interiors

4.21 Fire retardants

4.22 Antioxidants

4.23 Lubricants

4.24 Dust control

5 COMPANY PROFILES (75 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

