Global Limb Prosthetics Market Insights & Outlook Report, 2017-2019 & 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Limb Prosthetics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Limb Prosthetics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing prosthetic use and better sitting comfort are fuelling the market growth. however, high cost is hampering the market.

By product, Upper-extremity prostheses segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. By Geography, North America has a significant growth during the forecast period due to growing prevalence of bone disorders along with the geriatric population and increasing road accidents mainly in US.

Some of the key players profiled in the Limb Prosthetics Market include Willow Wood, Streifeneder USA, ST&G Corporation, SILIPOS HOLDING, Ottobock, Ossur, Ortho, Medi,Freedom Innovations, Fillauer Europe AB, College Park Industries, Blatchford and ALPS.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Limb Prosthetics Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Lower-extremity Prostheses

5.3 Upper-extremity Prostheses



6 Global Limb Prosthetics Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Arm Disabled People

6.3 Leg Disabled People



7 Global Limb Prosthetics Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Willow Wood

9.2 Streifeneder USA

9.3 ST&G Corporation

9.4 SILIPOS HOLDING

9.5 Ottobock

9.6 Ossur

9.7 Ortho

9.8 Medi

9.9 Freedom Innovations

9.10 Fillauer Europe AB

9.11 College Park Industries

9.12 Blatchford

9.13 ALPS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbnn3e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

