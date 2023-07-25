Global Limestone Industry Report 2023-2028: Asia-Pacific to Lead Market Growth, China's Steel Production Boosts Demand

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Limestone Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Limestone Market Soars to New Heights: Projected CAGR of 3% by 2023

The limestone market is set to achieve a remarkable milestone, reaching over 790,000 kilotons by the end of this year. This growth is further boosted by a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 3% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery: Paving the Way for Resurgence

The limestone market experienced setbacks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with nationwide lockdowns disrupting manufacturing and supply chains. However, since the lifting of restrictions, the sector has been steadily recovering, driven by rising demand from various end-use industries such as paper and pulp, water treatment, agriculture, and construction.

Key Highlights for Market Players

The construction industry's increasing demand and global steel production growth are pivotal factors driving market demand in the short term.

Health risks and high carbon dioxide emissions from limestone consumption may pose challenges to the market's growth.

Lucrative opportunities are expected to arise from upcoming global wastewater treatment projects.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the market and exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Trends in the Limestone Market: Boosted by Steel Manufacturing and More

Limestone plays a vital role in the formation of slag during iron and steel manufacturing. The steel industry, with diverse applications in various sectors, consumes substantial limestone quantities. As global steel production rises, the demand for limestone in this sector is expected to grow significantly.

Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead: China Spearheading Growth

The Asia-Pacific region, led by China and India, is anticipated to spearhead market dominance. China, with abundant raw materials and a massive chemical industry, holds a significant share of the limestone market. The region's construction and paper industries, along with ambitious wastewater treatment projects, further contribute to its market dominance.

Competitor Analysis: Major Players Driving Market Dynamics

The limestone market is partially consolidated, with key players like Imerys, Carmeuse, Graymont Limited, Mineral Technologies Inc., and Omya AG playing significant roles in shaping market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Steel Production Globally

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Import-export Trends

4.6 Price Trends



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size in Volume)

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Industry Lime

5.1.2 Chemical Lime

5.1.3 Construction Lime

5.1.4 Refractory Lime

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Paper and Pulp

5.2.2 Water Treatment

5.2.3 Agriculture

5.2.4 Plastics

5.2.5 Building and Construction

5.2.6 Steel Manufacturing and Other Industries (Including Energy)

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AMR India Limited

6.4.2 CARMEUSE

6.4.3 GLC Minerals LLC

6.4.4 Graymont Limited

6.4.5 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

6.4.6 Imerys

6.4.7 Kerford Limestone

6.4.8 LafargeHolcim

6.4.9 Lhoist Group

6.4.10 Minerals Technologies Inc.

6.4.11 Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Omya AG

6.4.13 RSMM Limited

6.4.14 Ryokolime Industry Co. Ltd (Mitsubishi Materials Corporation)

6.4.15 Schaefer Kalk

6.4.16 The National Lime & Stone Company

6.4.17 United States Lime & Minerals Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Upcoming Global Wastewater Treatment Projects

