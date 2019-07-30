Global Limos Booking and Review Writing Platform

It took Global Limos' development team five years to brainstorm and study for a new platform to review limo companies and ground transportation providers all over the world. "Every page design is carefully designed, facile buttons are set to easily review, add pictures, and leave comments for thousands of limo companies around the world," said Singh. "Unlike other reviewing platforms, Global Limos' review site is an industry-specific specific reviewing platform to cater to people looking for ground transportation," added Singh.

Global Limos' technology team collaborated with Web Developers and Programmers from Smart IT Concepts. The renovated Global Limos website also offers a new feature of providing 15 best limo deals and 15 best deals for buses, exotic cars, and sedans in most U.S cities. "Before booking and without a login, we want people to use the 15 best deals to view the vehicle brands and their photos," said Ruben, the technology assistant of Global Limos. Global Limos' travel team also teamed up with Crown Limo Rentals to offer the best Napa wine tour deals. The other nifty features provided on the website are a customer portal where customers can view their quotes, edit reviews, and print reservations. The vendor portal is for ground transportation providers to reply to customer reviews, accept reservations, update fleet, and choose different advertising options. Corporate companies and travel consultants can directly contact Global Limos' expert transportation team to book any number of luxury vehicles.

