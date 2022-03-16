FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 10; Released: February 2022 Executive Pool: 4269 Companies: 44 - Players covered include Actuonix Motion Devices Inc.; Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation; Burr Engineering & Development Company; Del-Tron Precision, Inc.; Duff-Norton; Emerson Electric, Co; Exlar Automation; Flowserve Corporation; Helix Linear Technologies; Kollmorgen Corporation; Lin Engineering, Inc.; LINAK; Moticont; Parker Hannifin Corporation; PBC Linear; Progressive Automation Inc.; REGNERÂ®; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Rollon India Pvt. Ltd; Shenzhen ZhaoWei Machinery & Electronics Co., Ltd; SMC Corporation of America; Thomson Industries, Inc.; TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd; Tolomatic, Inc.; Tsubakimoto Chain, Co; Tusk Direct, Inc.; Venture Manufacturing and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: System (Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical, Other Systems); End-Use (Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical, Military, Healthcare, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Linear Actuators Market to Reach $34.9 Billion by 2026

Linear actuators were developed specifically for the semiconductor industry. Over the years, technological advancements have resulted in linear actuators reach extreme precision without compromising on their core property of speed. Growing in tandem with the requirements of the semiconductor industry, multiple linear motors to suit varied requirements have been developed In addition, easy integration with automation equipment, low down time, and lower prices have resulted in rapid adoption of linear motors and actuators. Presently, linear motors are capable of high dynamic agility, and coupled with velocities of 10 meters per second and acceleration of 20g, linear motors are amongst the best options for automation in multiple end-use applications. Apart from being competitive with belt drives and ball screws for advanced positioning applications, linear motors and actuators are also enabling automation of even difficult tasks. Various attributes such as being noise-free, maintenance-free, controllability and reliability are enabling linear drives to replace servo-controlled pneumatic cylinders which are plagued with noise as well as the additional cost of air compressors. Linear actuators remain a critical component of robotics and are expected to considerably advance the automated technology in the coming years.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Linear Actuators estimated at US$26.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Electrical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2026

The Linear Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. The automotive industry represents one of the major end-use markets for linear actuators. Linear actuators are commonly used in lifting, lowering, opening, closing Hoods/bonnets; trunks/boots; tailgates; tonneau covers; rumble seats; steering wheel; headrest; folding of the rear view mirror, displacement of the cleaning mechanism of the lights, opening and closing the sunroof or roof panel, activating control valves of gases and fluids etc. Automotive actuators control various processes in vehicles, such as regulating the lighting, controlling the doors, and brake application, among others. They can control various valves and devices in vehicles. The actuators are in turn controlled by various motors such as PMDC (permanent magnet DC motor), liner motor, and stepper motor. Automotive actuators are a kind of transducers that have the capability to change energy that is provided by a hydraulic, pneumatic, or electric source into mechanical motion.

Automotive actuators help reduce road accidents and are used in electronic parking brake, head light lifts, and in fuel pumps systems. Due to their improved performance, energy savings, and consistency, linear actuators which began gaining momentum in the pre-pandemic period will continue to gain momentum in the post pandemic period also. In the post pandemic period, growth of linear actuators will be supported by growing integration of electric and automated systems into vehicles; expected recovery in demand for electric vehicles worldwide; legislation of novel carbon dioxide emission regulations in various countries; continuous focus shed on fuel efficient vehicles; among others. Vehicles with automatic systems, such as window lock and door lock systems are heavy users of linear actuators. The growing use of automatic systems in vehicles will fuel adoption of these actuators. Virtually every car rolling off the assembly line even mid-segment cars today come loaded with automated comfort and convenience features, which bodes well for future growth of the market.

Pneumatic Segment to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2026

In the global Pneumatic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Pneumatic Linear Actuators Grow in Popularity. Here's Why

Pneumatic linear actuators are composed of a simple piston inside of a hollow cylinder. A pneumatic linear actuator is a device which converts the energy generated from compressed air supply into a linear or rotary movement that enables specific tasks such as clamping, picking and placing, filling, ejecting, and tool changing. The simple setup and lower cost when compared to electric and hydraulic actuators boosts popularity of pneumatic actuators. Pneumatic actuators are extensively used in automotive, semiconductor, medical, packaging, and food and beverage industries. The range and scope of pneumatic actuators has increased, resulting in the development of space-saving and rod-less designs that are suitable for use in vertical applications. The high force and speed at low unit cost in a small footprint continues to sustain demand for pneumatic linear actuators in machine motion applications on assembly lines. The other benefits of pneumatic linear actuators include clean operation, lack of ignition source and high reliability, which makes them ideal for application in internal combustion engines, ventilation systems, pumps and flammable environments. Pneumatic actuators are also increasingly used in medical applications that require high-speed actuation in the lower load band. New pneumatic linear actuators constructed of stainless steel provide protection contaminants caused by corrosion. Such actuators are particularly suitable for operation in a challenging environment such as food processing and packaging industry. Linear actuators equipped with wiper and metallic scraper options help remove external debris and adherents from the piston rod. Early pneumatic actuators used in manufacturing produced linear force based on single-acting cylinders.

Current range of actuators include single and double acting cylinders; rotary actuators (rack and pinion actuators and vane actuators); single and twin rod slide units; hollow rod cylinders; and grippers and compact cylinders. Other actuator types include and locking head and multi-positional cylinders with the ability to provide a combination of rotary and linear motion. Pneumatic actuators are available in many configurations and are essential components of machine motion on the plant floor. Pneumatic actuators can support automation by improving productivity, increasing throughput, and improving worker safety. At the heart of Industry 4.0 is the smart factory, which witnessed a higher level of automation, digitization, and self-monitoring in recent years. New Industry 4.0 technologies spanning IoT, machine learning, AI, and big data are key to accessing real-time data and results that improve the manufacturing field. Machines using self-configuration, self-configuration, and AI have the ability to communicate, analyze, and complete complex tasks which result in better quality goods or services and improved cost efficiencies. A high level of automation ensures smoother processes and also frees-up employees for other tasks. As a result, pneumatic linear actuators are being made adaptable to the IIoT plant floor. Advances in sensing technology enables designers to optimize actuator performance and integrate them into any IIoT platform. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.