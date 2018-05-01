Global Linear Alpha Olefins Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Shell Chemical, Chevron Phillips, Sasol, DOW Chemical & ExxonMobil

The global linear alpha olefins market has grown at a CAGR of around 5% during 2010-2017 mainly driven by the growing plastics industry which is a major end-user of linear alpha olefins.



The report provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight into the manufacturing process of linear alpha olefins, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has analysed the global linear alpha olefins market on the basis of end-use. The applications of linear alpha olefins depend on their carbon chain length. 1-C4 to 1-C8 linear alpha olefins are used as co-monomers in the production of polyethylene. 1-C6 to 1-C10 linear alpha olefins are used as precursors for plasticizer alcohols. 1-C12 to 1-C14 linear alpha olefins are used in the production of detergents and synthetic lubricants.



Other uses of linear alpha olefins are in the manufacturing of synthetic acids, pulp, paper, drilling applications, etc. The polyethylene industry currently represents the biggest and fastest growing consumer of linear alpha olefins accounting for the majority of the total global consumption. The polyethylene application is followed by detergents, lubricants and plasticizer alcohols.



The report has analysed and segmented the global linear alpha olefins market on the basis of key regions. It finds that North America currently represents both the world's largest producer and consumer of linear alpha olefins. In terms of production, North America is followed by Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, South Africa, Middle East and Japan. In terms of consumption, North America is followed by Western Europe, Asia (excluding Japan), Middle East and South Africa.



On the basis of import and export trends, the report finds Belgium as the largest global importer of linear alpha olefins accounting for more than a fifth of the total global import volumes. Belgium was followed by the United States of America, France, Thailand and Netherlands.



Some of the major players operating in this market include:



Shell Chemical Ltd

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

Sasol Limited

DOW Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Linear Alpha Olefins Industry



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Type



8 Market by End Use



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Linear Alpha Olefins Manufacturing Process



11 Linear Alpha Olefins Feedstock Market Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98hm7n/global_linear?w=5



