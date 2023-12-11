Global Linear Motion Systems Industry Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Smart Mechatronics & Linear Motion Systems Go together to Clear Path for Industry 4.0

11 Dec, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Linear Motion Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Linear Motion Systems Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Linear Motion Systems estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global market prospects and outlook for linear motion systems are explored, with a breakdown by application, including sales percentages for material handling equipment, machine tools, robotics, and other applications in both 2021 and 2027. Recent market activity is also examined to provide insights into the industry's current state.
Analysis by type is presented, categorizing linear motion systems into multi-axis and single-axis categories, with corresponding sales percentages for 2021 and 2027. Regional analysis is included, breaking down sales into developed and developing regions for both years. Multi-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Single-Axis segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report on linear motion systems begins by presenting a reset and trajectory of the global machine tools market, manufacturing automation market, automotive market, and transportation market with growth outlook percentages for the years 2019 through 2025. It sets the context for the linear motion systems market by highlighting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these related industries.
The report introduces linear motion technology and provides an overview of linear motion systems, laying the foundation for understanding the market. It highlights major applications of linear motion systems, emphasizing their relevance in material handling equipment, machine tools, robotics, and other applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $591.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Linear Motion Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$591.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$978.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation and Linear Motion Systems
- Prominent Trends Influencing Motion Control Systems
- Increasing Trend towards Use of Direct Drives for Motion Control
- Trends Enabling Motion Control Technologies to Exhibit Dynamic, Fluid Movement
- Insights into Application Areas & Performance-Shaping Factors of Linear Motion Systems
- Effective Design Optimization Options for Miniature Linear Motion Applications
- Trend for Electric Linear Actuators Catches Up
- Merits of Electric Systems over Hydraulic/Pneumatic Options
- Linear Motion Systems Manufacturers Leverage Industry 4.0 Technologies
- World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals
- Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Smart Mechatronics & Linear Motion Systems Go together to Clear Path for Industry 4.0
- Smart Mechatronics for Industry 4.0
- Usage of IIoT Applications in Material Handling Rapidly Transforming Conventional Linear Manufacturing Supply Chains
- Linear Motion Technology Implications on IIoT
- Automated Motor-based Motion Systems
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
- Material Handling Equipment Market: The Largest Application Market
- Global Material Handling Equipment Market by Region (2021 and 2027): Annual Sales in US$ Million for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World
- Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling Space in 2021 & Beyond
- Shift from Hydraulic/Pneumatic Systems toward Electric Systems Adds More Dynamism to Linear Motion in Material Handling
- Automobile Industry: One of the Key End-Use Industry for Linear Motion Systems
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
- Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
- Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Benefits Machine Tools Industry Leading to Linear Motion Systems Demand
- Global Machine Tools Market by Region (2021 and 2027): Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World
- Customization of Machine Tools with Linear Motion Systems
- Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing Technologies Spurs Demand for Linear Motion Systems
- Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth
- Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Robotics in Healthcare Sector
- Linear Motion Systems Remain Integral to High-Performance Diagnostic Platforms
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 83 Featured)
- Accuride International, Inc.
- igus GmbH
- Airtec Pneumatic GmbH
- H2W Technologies, Inc.
- Bishop-Wisecarver Corporation
- LINAK A/S
- ISEL
- LinTech
- Elcom SAS
- Del-Tron Precision, Inc.
- Fabco-Air, Inc.
- Macron Dynamics, Inc.
- Ewellix
- HIWIN Technologies Corp.
- AbTech, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37b2t9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article