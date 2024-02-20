Global Linear Resistors Markets, 2019-2022 and 2023-2029: Rising Demand Fueled by Automotive Electronics Revolution and Advancements in Semiconductor Technology

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Linear Resistors Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Type, Material (Carbon Film, Metal Film, Metal Oxide Film, Others), By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Linear Resistors market showcased growth at a CAGR of 3% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 4 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 7.4 Billion in 2029.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France China, Japan, India and South Korea). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

The worldwide electronics market is still growing quickly. This comprises a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT)-related gadgets in addition to more conventional consumer electronics like smartphones, computers, and televisions. Since linear resistors are crucial parts of electronic circuits, demand for them is rising along with the number of electronic gadgets. Moreover, the need for linear resistors rises as the automobile sector continues to integrate more electronics for automation and connection.



The global linear resistor market is experiencing a growing demand due to several key factors. Firstly, the increasing proliferation of electronic devices across various industries is driving the need for linear resistors. These resistors are essential components in electronic circuits and are commonly used for voltage control, current regulation, and signal conditioning. With the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and other electronic gadgets, the demand for linear resistors has surged. The Global Linear Resistors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



Moreover, the automotive sector plays a significant role in the growing demand for linear resistors. The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), connected cars, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Linear resistors are crucial in automotive applications such as engine management systems, powertrain controls, safety systems, and entertainment systems. As the demand for EVs and advanced automotive technologies increases, so does the demand for linear resistors.



Due to the explosion of the Silicon Age paradigm and the digital era lifestyle globally, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) has emerged as one of the fastest growing industries globally, because of this need for linear resistors has increased as result of the widespread use of electronic devices such as wearables, IoT devices, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and tablets. For a number of purposes, including voltage division, current limiting, signal conditioning, and biasing, these devices need linear resistors.



High-performance electronic components have been created as a result of advancements in semiconductor technology. In crucial fields like analog signal processing, where accuracy and stability are crucial, linear resistors are used. The requirement for premium linear resistors rises along with the demand for high-performance electronics.

Moreover, as electronic devices become smaller and more compact, there is a growing need for miniature and surface-mount linear resistors that can fit into tight spaces on printed circuit boards (PCBs). This trend towards miniaturization drives the demand for smaller, precision linear resistors.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Linear Resistors Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Linear Resistors Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Linear Resistors Market By Type (Fixed Resistor and Variable Resistor)

The report analyses the Linear Resistors Market By Material (Carbon Film, Metal Film, Metal Oxide Film and Other Materials)

The report analyses the Linear Resistors Market By Application (Electricals and Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication and Other Applications)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Types, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Expand the Production of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) in Linear Resistor.

Expand the Online Presence of Linear Resistors

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Linear Resistors Market

Company Profiles

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd

ABB Ltd

Panasonic Holdings Corp

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

TT Electronics Plc

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Yageo Corporation.

Bourns Inc.

Ohmite Manufacturing Co. LLC

