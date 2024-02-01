Global Link Law Revolutionizes Legal Solutions with Cutting-Edge Services

News provided by

Global Link Law

01 Feb, 2024, 08:51 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Link Law, a pioneering legal service provider, proudly announces the debut of its innovative services. The firm's offerings focus on revolutionizing legal solutions for businesses navigating the intricate landscapes of health tech, procurement, insurtech, and more.

Global Link Law's main service includes its tiered subscription model plans, with a focus on procurement counsel and legal advisory service for startups and established businesses. They are currently offering three plans: the Health Tech Expander, the Procurement Lawyer Advisor, and the Procurement Trainer.

  • The Health Tech Expander leverages global in-house counsel expertise for seamless US market entry. It is a specialized service designed to support Health Tech companies in entering the US market. It provides access to seasoned attorneys with extensive global in-house counsel expertise. Tailored for Fortune 500 dealings, the service offers strategic advice to ensure high-level engagement.
  • The Procurement Lawyer Advisor introduces innovative solutions to effectively manage third-party risks associated with procurement. The cost-effective service aligns expertly with organizational growth objectives, efficiently addressing the surge in legal needs related to procurement.
  • The Procurement Trainer enhances team capabilities through tailored training. It offers monthly access to an experienced procurement attorney and delivers tailored and interactive training and educational sessions designed for procurement, legal departments, and law firms. Providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional legal services, this external expertise enhances team capabilities.

In addition to subscription plans, Global Link Law offers diverse services, including legal counsel for hire, legal advisory on contract strategies and cross-border contracts, live training, negotiation playbooks, and consulting. The firm takes an innovative approach to address various legal needs, ensuring clients have access to tailored solutions that align with their objectives.

Led by Robyn D. Marino, Esquire, Global Link Law positions itself as a strategic partner for a diverse clientele, including health tech startups, pharmacy services, payors, insurance companies, procurement departments, and digital solution and technology service providers. Robyn's leadership, backed by over 20 years of experience, brings a wealth of expertise in technology, data licensing, procurement, and cross-border transactions.

Global Link Law invites businesses and professionals to explore their services and book a discovery call.

About Global Link Law

Global Link Law serves as a strategic partner specializing in guiding businesses through intricate procurement and cross-border transactions. Focused expertise in pharmacy, insurance, and health tech sectors allows the firm to offer strategies and guidance on how to expedite market entry, streamline processes, and provide value in the US market. Trusted for precision and strategic insight, Global Link Law offers tailored solutions for digital solution providers and procurement departments, ensuring a smoother journey and delivering real value.

Learn more about Global Link Law at www.globallinklaw.com

Contact:

Robyn D. Marino
(215) 770-6828
372290@email4pr.com

SOURCE Global Link Law

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.