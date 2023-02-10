NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090678/?utm_source=PRN

Global Lip Care Products Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lip Care Products estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lip Balm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lip Scrub segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $550.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Lip Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$550.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$589.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$381 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured)

- Bayer AG

- Kao Corporation

- L'Oreal SA

- Revlon, Inc.

- Unilever PLC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090678/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Lip Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Balm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Lip Balm by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Lip Balm by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Scrub by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Lip Scrub by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Lip Scrub by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug

Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Drug Stores by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Drug Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Specialty Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 28: World Lip Care Products Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip Scrub

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lip Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lip Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip Scrub

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Lip Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lip Care Products

by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care

Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip

Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Lip Care Products by Distribution Channel -

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lip Care Products

by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care

Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores,

Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Lip Care Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lip Care Products

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Lip Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lip Care Products

by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care

Products by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip

Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Lip Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lip Care Products

by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care

Products by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores,

Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution Channels for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lip Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lip Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores,

Online and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

INDIA

Lip Care Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Type - Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Lip Care Products by Type -

Lip Balm, Lip Scrub and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 18-Year Perspective for Lip Care Products by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lip Balm, Lip

Scrub and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lip

Care Products by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets &

Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: India Historic Review for Lip Care Products by

Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090678/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker