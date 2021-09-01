Global Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2030 with Focus on the Capabilities of Contract Service Providers Engaged in this Domain

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market by Type of Lipid , Triglycerides, Sphingolipids, Neutral Lipids, Others), Company Size , Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market Report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract service providers engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering contract services for the manufacturing of lipids, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters, location of manufacturing facilities, type of product (lipid-based FDF, lipid-based drug delivery system, lipid excipients and lipid-based API), type of service(s) offered (manufacturing, formulation development, process development/pre-formulation, analytical method development, scale-up, stability studies, regulatory support, fill/finish and packaging and other services) and type of lipid manufactured (liposomes/lipid nanoparticles, phospholipids, PEGylated lipids, ionizable lipids, triglycerides, sphingolipids, neutral lipids and others).

A competitiveness analysis of the lipid contract manufacturers, located in North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific , based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience/expertise of the manufacturer) and service strength (based on number of service(s) offered, type of product(s) manufactured, number of manufacturing facilities, type of lipid manufactured and scale of operation).

, and , based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience/expertise of the manufacturer) and service strength (based on number of service(s) offered, type of product(s) manufactured, number of manufacturing facilities, type of lipid manufactured and scale of operation). An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2016-2021. The various types of partnerships captured in our study include (in alphabetical order) acquisitions, distribution agreements, manufacturing agreements, product development agreements, service alliances, supply agreements, technology licensing agreements and others.

A detailed analysis of the recent expansions undertaken (since 2016) by various service providers for augmenting their respective lipid contract manufacturing service portfolios. The analysis is based on several relevant parameters, including year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion, facility expansion and new facility), scale of operation (n terms of type of expansion), type of product, amount invested, company size, location of headquarters, geographical location of the expanded facility, most active players (in terms of number of recent expansion since) and geographical distribution (region-wise and country-wise) of the expansion activity.

An estimate of the global installed capacity for lipids, by taking into consideration the capacities of various lipid contract manufacturers. The chapter highlights the distribution of available global lipid production capacity based on various parameters, such as company size (small, mid-sized, large and very large companies), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and key geographical regions.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that offer various lipid manufacturing services.. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), details related to its service portfolio, manufacturing facilities, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by lipid developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

A case study on the wide adoption of lipids as drug delivery systems in mRNA vaccines. It also provides a list of various technology developers for formulating lipid-based formulations and lipid-based/liposomal drugs that are approved by the FDA till date.

Companies Mentioned

2-BBB Medicines

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

ABITEC

ADM-SIO

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Althea Technologies

Altum Pharmaceuticals

Amatsigroup

AmpTec

AMRI

Arbro Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus Biopharma

Arcturus Therapeutics

Ardena

Aronex Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Agenus)

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Avanti Polar Lipids

B. Braun

BASF

Bausch Health (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

Bayer

Berna Biotech Pharma

Biochempeg

BioConnection

BioNTech

Bioserv

BioVectra

BioZone Labs

BOC Sciences

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Britannia Pharmaceuticals

BSP Pharmaceuticals

Caisson Biotech

Camurus

CanSino Biologics

Capsugel

Catalent

Cayman Chemical

ChemConnection

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cone Bioproducts

CordenPharma

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biostructure

Croda

Crucell

CuriRx

Daiichi Sankyo

Dalton Pharma Services

Diethelm Keller Siber Hegner (DKSH)

(DKSH) DSM

Eisai

Elan Pharmaceuticals

Empirical Labs

Encapsula NanoSciences

Entos Pharmaceuticals

Evonik

Exelead

ForDoz Pharma

FormuMax Scientific

Fresenius Kabi

Fujifilm

Gattefosse

Genus Pharmaceuticals (acquired by STADA Arzneimittel)

Genzyme

GHO Capital

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GP Pharm

Helix BioPharma

HTD Biosystems

IMCD

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Jamia Hamdard University

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jina Pharmaceuticals

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Catalent)

KD Pharma

Keystone Nano

Kowa Pharmaceuticals

Kuecept

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Larodan

LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals

Leadiant Biosciences

Lipid Systems

Lipidome Lifesciences

Lipoid

LipoMedix

Lipomize

LIPOSOMA

lndchem International

Lonza

LSNE Contract Manufacturing

Lubrizol

Lupin

Lypro Biosciences

Marine Ingredients (KD Pharma)

Matinas BioPharma

Matreya

Memory Secret

Merck

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Micro-Sphere

MIKA PHARMACEUTICALS

Moderna

Moleculin Biotech

Nabros Pharma

Nagase Medicals

NattoPharma

Nemus Bioscience

NeXstar Pharmceuticals (acquired by Gilead Sciences)

NextPharma

Nippon Fine Chemical

NOF Europe

Novartis

Novavax

OPKO Health

Organon

Ozone Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Phares Drug Delivery

Pharmaceutics International

Pharmacia

PharmaSol

Phosphorex

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Polymun Scientific

Precision NanoSystems

Quay Pharma

Quotient Sciences

Regulon

Roche

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

Sancilio Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi-Aventis

Schering-Plough

SciTech Development

Sequus Pharmaceuticals

Shochem ( Shanghai )

) Sirnaomics

SkyPharma

SoluBest

STA Pharmaceutical

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharma

Syntagon

T&T Scientific

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Talon Therapeutics

Tergus Pharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals

The Liposome Company (acquired by Elan Pharmaceuticals)

Transferra Nanosciences (acquired by Evonik)

TTY Biopharm

Univar Solutions

Validus Pharmaceuticals

Valimenta

Variant Pharmaceuticals

VAV Lifesciences

VCARE Bio Labs

Vesifact

Vineland Environmental Laboratories

ViralClear Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of BioSig)

Vitasome

VLP Therapeutics

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals

ZoneOne Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo1dq7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

