Global Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2030 with Focus on the Capabilities of Contract Service Providers Engaged in this Domain
Sep 01, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market by Type of Lipid , Triglycerides, Sphingolipids, Neutral Lipids, Others), Company Size , Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market Report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of contract service providers engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the lipid contract manufacturing market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering contract services for the manufacturing of lipids, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters, location of manufacturing facilities, type of product (lipid-based FDF, lipid-based drug delivery system, lipid excipients and lipid-based API), type of service(s) offered (manufacturing, formulation development, process development/pre-formulation, analytical method development, scale-up, stability studies, regulatory support, fill/finish and packaging and other services) and type of lipid manufactured (liposomes/lipid nanoparticles, phospholipids, PEGylated lipids, ionizable lipids, triglycerides, sphingolipids, neutral lipids and others).
- A competitiveness analysis of the lipid contract manufacturers, located in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience/expertise of the manufacturer) and service strength (based on number of service(s) offered, type of product(s) manufactured, number of manufacturing facilities, type of lipid manufactured and scale of operation).
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2016-2021. The various types of partnerships captured in our study include (in alphabetical order) acquisitions, distribution agreements, manufacturing agreements, product development agreements, service alliances, supply agreements, technology licensing agreements and others.
- A detailed analysis of the recent expansions undertaken (since 2016) by various service providers for augmenting their respective lipid contract manufacturing service portfolios. The analysis is based on several relevant parameters, including year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion, facility expansion and new facility), scale of operation (n terms of type of expansion), type of product, amount invested, company size, location of headquarters, geographical location of the expanded facility, most active players (in terms of number of recent expansion since) and geographical distribution (region-wise and country-wise) of the expansion activity.
- An estimate of the global installed capacity for lipids, by taking into consideration the capacities of various lipid contract manufacturers. The chapter highlights the distribution of available global lipid production capacity based on various parameters, such as company size (small, mid-sized, large and very large companies), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and key geographical regions.
- Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that offer various lipid manufacturing services.. Each profile provides an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), details related to its service portfolio, manufacturing facilities, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.
- A qualitative analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by lipid developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.
- A case study on the wide adoption of lipids as drug delivery systems in mRNA vaccines. It also provides a list of various technology developers for formulating lipid-based formulations and lipid-based/liposomal drugs that are approved by the FDA till date.
- 2-BBB Medicines
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- ABITEC
- ADM-SIO
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Althea Technologies
- Altum Pharmaceuticals
- Amatsigroup
- AmpTec
- AMRI
- Arbro Pharmaceuticals
- Arbutus Biopharma
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Ardena
- Aronex Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Agenus)
- Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
- Astellas Pharma
- Avanti Polar Lipids
- B. Braun
- BASF
- Bausch Health (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)
- Bayer
- Berna Biotech Pharma
- Biochempeg
- BioConnection
- BioNTech
- Bioserv
- BioVectra
- BioZone Labs
- BOC Sciences
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Britannia Pharmaceuticals
- BSP Pharmaceuticals
- Caisson Biotech
- Camurus
- CanSino Biologics
- Capsugel
- Catalent
- Cayman Chemical
- ChemConnection
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Cone Bioproducts
- CordenPharma
- Creative Biolabs
- Creative Biostructure
- Croda
- Crucell
- CuriRx
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dalton Pharma Services
- Diethelm Keller Siber Hegner (DKSH)
- DSM
- Eisai
- Elan Pharmaceuticals
- Empirical Labs
- Encapsula NanoSciences
- Entos Pharmaceuticals
- Evonik
- Exelead
- ForDoz Pharma
- FormuMax Scientific
- Fresenius Kabi
- Fujifilm
- Gattefosse
- Genus Pharmaceuticals (acquired by STADA Arzneimittel)
- Genzyme
- GHO Capital
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- GP Pharm
- Helix BioPharma
- HTD Biosystems
- IMCD
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Jamia Hamdard University
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Jina Pharmaceuticals
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Catalent)
- KD Pharma
- Keystone Nano
- Kowa Pharmaceuticals
- Kuecept
- Lantheus Medical Imaging
- Larodan
- LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals
- Leadiant Biosciences
- Lipid Systems
- Lipidome Lifesciences
- Lipoid
- LipoMedix
- Lipomize
- LIPOSOMA
- lndchem International
- Lonza
- LSNE Contract Manufacturing
- Lubrizol
- Lupin
- Lypro Biosciences
- Marine Ingredients (KD Pharma)
- Matinas BioPharma
- Matreya
- Memory Secret
- Merck
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
- Micro-Sphere
- MIKA PHARMACEUTICALS
- Moderna
- Moleculin Biotech
- Nabros Pharma
- Nagase Medicals
- NattoPharma
- Nemus Bioscience
- NeXstar Pharmceuticals (acquired by Gilead Sciences)
- NextPharma
- Nippon Fine Chemical
- NOF Europe
- Novartis
- Novavax
- OPKO Health
- Organon
- Ozone Pharmaceuticals
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Phares Drug Delivery
- Pharmaceutics International
- Pharmacia
- PharmaSol
- Phosphorex
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Polymun Scientific
- Precision NanoSystems
- Quay Pharma
- Quotient Sciences
- Regulon
- Roche
- Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
- Sancilio Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Schering-Plough
- SciTech Development
- Sequus Pharmaceuticals
- Shochem (Shanghai)
- Sirnaomics
- SkyPharma
- SoluBest
- STA Pharmaceutical
- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
- Sun Pharma
- Syntagon
- T&T Scientific
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Talon Therapeutics
- Tergus Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- The Liposome Company (acquired by Elan Pharmaceuticals)
- Transferra Nanosciences (acquired by Evonik)
- TTY Biopharm
- Univar Solutions
- Validus Pharmaceuticals
- Valimenta
- Variant Pharmaceuticals
- VAV Lifesciences
- VCARE Bio Labs
- Vesifact
- Vineland Environmental Laboratories
- ViralClear Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of BioSig)
- Vitasome
- VLP Therapeutics
- Wyeth Pharmaceuticals
- ZoneOne Pharma
