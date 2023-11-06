Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2024-2034, Featuring Gattefosse, IOI Oleo, Merck, Evonik Industries, VAV Lifesciences and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lipid Nanoparticles Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Type; By Application; By End-user; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market, valued at USD 0.892 billion in 2023, is projected to soar to USD 4.09 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period.

This robust growth is fueled by a myriad of factors including the burgeoning demand for avant-garde gene delivery systems, an escalating focus on developing LNP-based drugs, a surge in personalized medicine, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the increasing trend of mergers & acquisitions among market players and the blossoming research & development endeavors are further propelling the market upwards.

Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are heralded as the linchpin in advancing gene delivery, especially in clinical settings. They are primarily utilized for transporting nucleic acids, showcasing enormous potential for a range of therapeutic applications in the pharmaceutical arena. For instance, the significant contract of USD 13.8 million awarded to the University of California by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in September 2022, aims to explore the immunological profiling of lipid nanoparticles to enhance vaccine responses.

Segment-wise, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs) clinched the title of the highest revenue-grossing segment in 2023 due to their crucial role in cancer treatment, drug discovery, and the rising number of clinical trials. On the flip side, Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs) are anticipated to register the fastest growth, propelled by the burgeoning R&D activities and the launch of advanced NLC-based drugs.

Application-wise, therapeutics emerged as the highest revenue-grossing segment in 2023, driven by the rising tide of chronic diseases and a focused approach towards crafting drugs for chronic disease treatment. For example, the collaborative venture established between Evonik AG and the US government in June 2022, aims to create a cutting-edge facility dedicated to lipid-based technologies for mRNA-based product production, with a whopping funding of up to USD 150.0 million allocated by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

End-user-wise, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies led the revenue charts in 2023, thanks to the soaring demand for LNPs, the launch of novel products, and growing collaborations within market players. Notably, the partnership between Precision NanoSystems and Replicate Bioscience in July 2022, to produce genomic medicines for a spectrum of diseases, underscores this trend.

Geographically, North America is poised to continue its dominance in the market share, a credit to the presence of key market players and their focus on expansion. For instance, Gattefosse's new manufacturing plant in Texas, inaugurated in May 2022, is dedicated to producing specialized lipid-based ingredients for pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is gearing up for the fastest growth, spurred by a rise in product approvals, R&D activities, and a flurry of collaborations among market players.

This comprehensive report, spread across 145 pages, delves deep into the market dynamics, segmentation, and the competitive landscape, providing a holistic view of the trends, challenges, and opportunities awaiting in the global lipid nanoparticles market.

Key companies mentioned include Gattefosse, IOI Oleo GmbH, Merck, Evonik Industries, VAV Lifesciences, Precision NanoSystems, Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions, Danaher, Moderna, Adium Pharma, Croda International, Avanti Polar Lipids, and many more.

