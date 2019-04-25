Global Liposuction Devices Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are Alma Lasers, Bausch Health, Genesis Biosystems, Inc, Hologic Inc. & YOLO Medical Inc
Apr 25, 2019, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liposuction Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The liposuction devices market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2023.
Individuals are becoming beauty conscious and are focusing on improving their aesthetic appearance. Thus, they are adopting healthy lifestyles to stay fit. People who find it difficult to lose weight through diet programs and exercise regimens opt for liposuction procedures to remove the excess fat from the body. Liposuction is a body contouring procedure that helps people achieve a stable, healthy weight and smooth, toned contours.
The increasing popularity of liposuction procedures among individuals is leading to the increased demand and adoption of liposuction devices among end-users such as hospitals, cosmetic surgical centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The increased benefits of liposuction coupled with factors such as the growing beauty consciousness among people are driving the rapid growth of the market. The rise in the adoption of liposuction procedures will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increased beauty consciousness and awareness about liposuction procedures
Complications associated with liposuction procedures
The risk of complications increases if the procedure is performed on larger surfaces of the body as the fluids injected and suctioned out will be more in larger areas, thereby causing kidney and heart problems. Thus, the complications associated with liposuction hinder market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cosmetic surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances
- Adoption of strategies to increase awareness about liposuction procedures
- Growing medical tourism and increasing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alma Lasers
- Bausch Health
- Genesis Biosystems, Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- YOLO Medical Inc
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7pbkr8/global?w=5
