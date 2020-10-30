Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Green Roofs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Applied Membranes Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), Application (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Roadways), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid applied membranes (LAMs) market size is expected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2020 to USD 24.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The LAMs market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from the construction, growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, and increasing water management activities in APAC. However, the availability of sheet based membranes can hinder the growth of the market for specific applications.



The elastomeric membranes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The elastomeric membranes segment is the fastest-growing in the LAMs market. The LAMs market has been categorized as elastomeric membranes, bituminous membranes, and cementitious membranes. Elastomeric membranes seamless, highly weather-resistant, highly flexible, and highly elastic waterproofing membrane. They also have excellent adhesion to a substrate and good UV resistance. These membranes are used in applications, such as roofs, balconies, and terraces.



The residential construction end-use industry is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Residential projects include the construction of houses, townhouses, cottages, condominiums, apartment buildings, driveways, sidewalks, wet rooms, basements, foundations, drainage systems, and others. LAMs help meet sustainability, waterproofing, ozone resistance, and thermal shock durability needs in these residential projects.



Rapidly growing population, urbanization, and improving standards of living are driving the demand for residential construction. This will boost the growth of residential construction, which, in turn, drives the LAMs market.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing developments related to the construction sector. The high growth of population in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and other countries provide huge opportunities for the construction sector of APAC. This will further drive the LAMs market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Applied Membranes Market

4.2 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Type

4.3 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry

4.4 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Country

4.5 APAC: Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Spending on Infrastructure Development

5.2.1.2 Growing Requirement of Water Management Activities in the APAC Region

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Substitutes, Such as Sheet Membranes, for Large-Scale, Open Surfaces

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Green Roofs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Liquid Applied Membranes Market

5.3.1 COVID-19

5.3.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.3.3 Impact on Application and End-Use Industries

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat from Substitutes

5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.3 Threat from New Entrants

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Raw Material Analysis

5.5.1 Bituminous Membranes

5.5.2 Elastomeric Membranes

5.5.2.1 Acrylic

5.5.2.2 Polyurethane

5.5.3 Cementitious Membranes

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Adjacent/Related Markets

5.7.1 Introduction

5.7.2 Limitations

5.7.3 Market Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets

5.7.4 Roofing Market

5.7.4.1 Market Definition

5.7.4.2 Market Overview

5.7.5 Roofing Market, by Type

5.7.5.1 Materials

5.7.5.1 Chemicals

5.7.6 Roofing Market, by Application

5.7.6.1 Residential

5.7.6.2 Commercial

5.7.6.3 Non-Residential

5.7.6.4 Other Applications

5.7.7 Roofing Market, by Region

5.7.7.1 North America

5.7.7.2 Europe

5.7.7.3 APAC

5.7.7.4 South America

5.7.7.5 Middle East & Africa

5.8 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.8.1 Global GDP Trends and Construction Industry Statistics



6 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Elastomeric Membranes

6.2.1 Elastomeric Membranes to Account for the Largest Share of the Market

6.3 Bituminous Membranes

6.3.1 Low Cost and Easy Availability to Boost Their Demand

6.4 Cementitious Membranes

6.4.1 Demand for These Membranes is Expected to Remain Stagnant Due to Their Low Quality



7 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Roofing

7.2.1 Benefits Provided by Green Roofing Provide Huge Untapped Opportunities for Market Growth

7.3 Walls

7.3.1 Improved Energy Efficiency to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

7.4 Building Structures

7.4.1 Need for Below-Ground Structure Protection to Propel Market Growth

7.5 Roadways

7.5.1 Increasing Infrastructural Activities to Drive Market Growth

7.6 Other Applications



8 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential Construction

8.2.1 Residential Construction Holds the Largest Market Share

8.3 Commercial Construction

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Commercial Infrastructure Will Boost Market Growth

8.4 Public Infrastructure

8.4.1 Increasing Population, Urbanization, and Industrialization Are Driving the Growth of the Public Infrastructure Sector



9 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.3 Europe

9.4 North America

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Market Share, 2019

10.4 Market Ranking

10.4.1 Sika Ag

10.4.2 Gcp Applied Technologies

10.4.3 Carlisle Companies

10.4.4 Soprema Group

10.4.5 Mapei

10.5 Key Market Developments

10.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.5.2 Investments & Expansions



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

11.1.1 Stars

11.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.1.3 Pervasive

11.1.4 Participants

11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.3 Company Profiles

11.3.1 Sika Ag

11.3.1.1 Business Overview

11.3.1.2 Products Offered

11.3.1.3 Recent Developments

11.3.1.4 Analyst's View

11.3.1.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win

11.3.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.3.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.3.2 GCP Applied Technologies

11.3.2.1 Business Overview

11.3.2.2 Products Offered

11.3.2.3 Recent Developments

11.3.2.4 Analyst's View

11.3.2.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win

11.3.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.3.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.3.3 Carlisle Companies

11.3.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.3.2 Products Offered

11.3.3.3 Recent Developments

11.3.3.4 Analyst's View

11.3.3.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win

11.3.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.3.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.3.4 Soprema Group

11.3.4.1 Business Overview

11.3.4.2 Products Offered

11.3.4.3 Recent Developments

11.3.4.4 Analyst's View

11.3.4.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win

11.3.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.3.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.3.5 Mapei

11.3.5.1 Business Overview

11.3.5.2 Products Offered

11.3.5.3 Analyst's View

11.3.6 BASF

11.3.6.1 Business Overview

11.3.6.2 Products Offered

11.3.6.3 Recent Developments

11.3.6.4 Analyst's View

11.3.7 Fosroc

11.3.7.1 Business Overview

11.3.7.2 Products Offered

11.3.7.3 Recent Developments

11.3.7.4 Analyst's View

11.3.8 Johns Manville

11.3.8.1 Business Overview

11.3.8.2 Products Offered

11.3.8.3 Analyst's View

11.3.9 Renolit

11.3.9.1 Business Overview

11.3.9.2 Products Offered

11.3.9.3 Analyst's View

11.3.10 Tremco

11.3.10.1 Business Overview

11.3.10.2 Products Offered

11.3.10.3 Analyst's View

11.4 SME Profiles

11.4.1 Alchimica Building Chemicals

11.4.2 Chryso

11.4.3 Copernit

11.4.4 Elmich

11.4.5 Firestone Building Products Company

11.4.6 Gaf

11.4.7 Henkel Polybit

11.4.8 Henry Company

11.4.9 Iko

11.4.10 Isomat

11.4.11 Kemper System

11.4.12 Paul Bauder

11.4.13 Pidilite Industries

11.4.14 Saint-Gobain Weber

11.4.15 Siplast



12 Chinese Companies

12.1 Oriental Yuhong

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products Offered

12.2 Shenzhen Joaboa Tech Group

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Products Offered

12.2.3 Major Projects

12.3 Fuhua Waterproofing Technology

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Products Offered

12.4 Hebei Chenyu Waterproof Building Materials

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Products Offered

12.5 Beijing Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Material

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Products Offered

12.6 Weifang Luyang Waterproof Material

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Products Offered

12.7 Shandong Jingze Waterproof Technology

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Products Offered

12.8 Guangdong Yunyan Special Cement Building Materials

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Products Offered

12.9 Nantong Yuru Engineering Materials

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Products Offered

12.1 Shandong Dingtai Waterproof Technology

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Products Offered



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29zdql

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

