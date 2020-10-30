Global Liquid Applied Membranes Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Green Roofs Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Applied Membranes Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), Application (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Roadways), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global liquid applied membranes (LAMs) market size is expected to grow from USD 18.5 billion in 2020 to USD 24.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The LAMs market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from the construction, growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, and increasing water management activities in APAC. However, the availability of sheet based membranes can hinder the growth of the market for specific applications.
The elastomeric membranes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The elastomeric membranes segment is the fastest-growing in the LAMs market. The LAMs market has been categorized as elastomeric membranes, bituminous membranes, and cementitious membranes. Elastomeric membranes seamless, highly weather-resistant, highly flexible, and highly elastic waterproofing membrane. They also have excellent adhesion to a substrate and good UV resistance. These membranes are used in applications, such as roofs, balconies, and terraces.
The residential construction end-use industry is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
Residential projects include the construction of houses, townhouses, cottages, condominiums, apartment buildings, driveways, sidewalks, wet rooms, basements, foundations, drainage systems, and others. LAMs help meet sustainability, waterproofing, ozone resistance, and thermal shock durability needs in these residential projects.
Rapidly growing population, urbanization, and improving standards of living are driving the demand for residential construction. This will boost the growth of residential construction, which, in turn, drives the LAMs market.
APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing developments related to the construction sector. The high growth of population in China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and other countries provide huge opportunities for the construction sector of APAC. This will further drive the LAMs market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Applied Membranes Market
4.2 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Type
4.3 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry
4.4 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Country
4.5 APAC: Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2019
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Spending on Infrastructure Development
5.2.1.2 Growing Requirement of Water Management Activities in the APAC Region
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Availability of Substitutes, Such as Sheet Membranes, for Large-Scale, Open Surfaces
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Green Roofs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Liquid Applied Membranes Market
5.3.1 COVID-19
5.3.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography
5.3.3 Impact on Application and End-Use Industries
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Threat from Substitutes
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.3 Threat from New Entrants
5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.5 Raw Material Analysis
5.5.1 Bituminous Membranes
5.5.2 Elastomeric Membranes
5.5.2.1 Acrylic
5.5.2.2 Polyurethane
5.5.3 Cementitious Membranes
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Adjacent/Related Markets
5.7.1 Introduction
5.7.2 Limitations
5.7.3 Market Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets
5.7.4 Roofing Market
5.7.4.1 Market Definition
5.7.4.2 Market Overview
5.7.5 Roofing Market, by Type
5.7.5.1 Materials
5.7.5.1 Chemicals
5.7.6 Roofing Market, by Application
5.7.6.1 Residential
5.7.6.2 Commercial
5.7.6.3 Non-Residential
5.7.6.4 Other Applications
5.7.7 Roofing Market, by Region
5.7.7.1 North America
5.7.7.2 Europe
5.7.7.3 APAC
5.7.7.4 South America
5.7.7.5 Middle East & Africa
5.8 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.8.1 Global GDP Trends and Construction Industry Statistics
6 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Elastomeric Membranes
6.2.1 Elastomeric Membranes to Account for the Largest Share of the Market
6.3 Bituminous Membranes
6.3.1 Low Cost and Easy Availability to Boost Their Demand
6.4 Cementitious Membranes
6.4.1 Demand for These Membranes is Expected to Remain Stagnant Due to Their Low Quality
7 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Roofing
7.2.1 Benefits Provided by Green Roofing Provide Huge Untapped Opportunities for Market Growth
7.3 Walls
7.3.1 Improved Energy Efficiency to Drive Growth in this Market Segment
7.4 Building Structures
7.4.1 Need for Below-Ground Structure Protection to Propel Market Growth
7.5 Roadways
7.5.1 Increasing Infrastructural Activities to Drive Market Growth
7.6 Other Applications
8 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential Construction
8.2.1 Residential Construction Holds the Largest Market Share
8.3 Commercial Construction
8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Commercial Infrastructure Will Boost Market Growth
8.4 Public Infrastructure
8.4.1 Increasing Population, Urbanization, and Industrialization Are Driving the Growth of the Public Infrastructure Sector
9 Liquid Applied Membranes Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 APAC
9.3 Europe
9.4 North America
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.6 South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Market Share, 2019
10.4 Market Ranking
10.4.1 Sika Ag
10.4.2 Gcp Applied Technologies
10.4.3 Carlisle Companies
10.4.4 Soprema Group
10.4.5 Mapei
10.5 Key Market Developments
10.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.5.2 Investments & Expansions
11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
11.1.1 Stars
11.1.2 Emerging Leaders
11.1.3 Pervasive
11.1.4 Participants
11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
11.3 Company Profiles
11.3.1 Sika Ag
11.3.1.1 Business Overview
11.3.1.2 Products Offered
11.3.1.3 Recent Developments
11.3.1.4 Analyst's View
11.3.1.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win
11.3.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.3.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
11.3.2 GCP Applied Technologies
11.3.2.1 Business Overview
11.3.2.2 Products Offered
11.3.2.3 Recent Developments
11.3.2.4 Analyst's View
11.3.2.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win
11.3.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.3.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
11.3.3 Carlisle Companies
11.3.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.3.2 Products Offered
11.3.3.3 Recent Developments
11.3.3.4 Analyst's View
11.3.3.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win
11.3.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.3.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
11.3.4 Soprema Group
11.3.4.1 Business Overview
11.3.4.2 Products Offered
11.3.4.3 Recent Developments
11.3.4.4 Analyst's View
11.3.4.4.1 Key Strength/Right to Win
11.3.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.3.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
11.3.5 Mapei
11.3.5.1 Business Overview
11.3.5.2 Products Offered
11.3.5.3 Analyst's View
11.3.6 BASF
11.3.6.1 Business Overview
11.3.6.2 Products Offered
11.3.6.3 Recent Developments
11.3.6.4 Analyst's View
11.3.7 Fosroc
11.3.7.1 Business Overview
11.3.7.2 Products Offered
11.3.7.3 Recent Developments
11.3.7.4 Analyst's View
11.3.8 Johns Manville
11.3.8.1 Business Overview
11.3.8.2 Products Offered
11.3.8.3 Analyst's View
11.3.9 Renolit
11.3.9.1 Business Overview
11.3.9.2 Products Offered
11.3.9.3 Analyst's View
11.3.10 Tremco
11.3.10.1 Business Overview
11.3.10.2 Products Offered
11.3.10.3 Analyst's View
11.4 SME Profiles
11.4.1 Alchimica Building Chemicals
11.4.2 Chryso
11.4.3 Copernit
11.4.4 Elmich
11.4.5 Firestone Building Products Company
11.4.6 Gaf
11.4.7 Henkel Polybit
11.4.8 Henry Company
11.4.9 Iko
11.4.10 Isomat
11.4.11 Kemper System
11.4.12 Paul Bauder
11.4.13 Pidilite Industries
11.4.14 Saint-Gobain Weber
11.4.15 Siplast
12 Chinese Companies
12.1 Oriental Yuhong
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Products Offered
12.2 Shenzhen Joaboa Tech Group
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Products Offered
12.2.3 Major Projects
12.3 Fuhua Waterproofing Technology
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Products Offered
12.4 Hebei Chenyu Waterproof Building Materials
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Products Offered
12.5 Beijing Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Material
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Products Offered
12.6 Weifang Luyang Waterproof Material
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Products Offered
12.7 Shandong Jingze Waterproof Technology
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Products Offered
12.8 Guangdong Yunyan Special Cement Building Materials
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Products Offered
12.9 Nantong Yuru Engineering Materials
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Products Offered
12.1 Shandong Dingtai Waterproof Technology
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Products Offered
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations
13.4 Related Reports
13.5 Author Details
