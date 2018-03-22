Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2018-2025 by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market (by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type, Regional & Country Wise Analysis), Initiatives, Funding and 20 Company Profile - Forecast to 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global liquid biopsy market is expected to surpass US$ 5 Billion mark by 2025
Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid sample without the need for costly or invasive procedures. The abilities of liquid biopsy like, easy and minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis & detection, characterization of new lesions, drug & therapeutic target identifications for cancer treatment are some advantages of liquid biopsies, which improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients.
The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years.
Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market includes, clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.
Scope of the Report
Driving Factors
- Rising Applications of Liquid Biopsy Expected to Boost Liquid Biopsy Market
- Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice
- Rising Aging Population and Cancer Incidences to Drive Liquid Biopsy Market
- New Liquid Biopsy Product Launches to Fuel Market Revenues
- Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Research & Development Through Collaborations To bolster Growth of Liquid Biopsy Market
Challenges
- Limitations in Third-Party Payer Coverage to Restrict Liquid Biopsy Market
- Liquid Biopsy Clinical Utility Challenges
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2015 - 2025)
3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2015 - 2025)
3.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker
3.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Product
3.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Application
3.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - by Clinical Application
3.5 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - By Cancer Types
3.6 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by End User
3.7 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Sample Type
3.8 Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Regional Analysis
3.9 Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Country Wise Analysis
4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2015 - 2025)
4.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market & Forecast
4.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Market & Forecast
4.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Market & Forecast
4.4 Global Liquid Biopsy - Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Market & Forecast
4.5 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other Circulating Biomarkers Market & Forecast
5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2015 - 2025)
5.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Kits and Consumables Market & Forecast
5.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Instruments Market & Forecast
5.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Services Market & Forecast
6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2015 - 2025)
6.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Oncology Application Market & Forecast
6.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - By Cancer Types
6.2.1 Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
6.2.2 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
6.2.3 Colorectal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
6.2.4 Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
6.2.5 Gastrointestinal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
6.2.6 Leukaemia Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
6.2.7 Others Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
6.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Non-Cancer Application Market & Forecast
7. Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2015 - 2025)
7.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Therapy Selection Market & Forecast
7.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Treatment Monitoring Market & Forecast
7.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Early Cancer Screening Market & Forecast
7.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Recurrence Monitoring Market & Forecast
8. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2015 - 2025)
8.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Reference Laboratories Market & Forecast
8.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Hospitals and Physician Laboratories Market & Forecast
8.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Academic and Research Centers Market & Forecast
8.4 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other End Users Market & Forecast
9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2015 - 2025)
9.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Blood Sample Market & Forecast
9.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Urine Sample Market & Forecast
9.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other Fluids Sample Market & Forecast
10. Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2015 - 2025)
10.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
10.3 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
10.4 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
10.5 Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
11. Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Geographical Analysis (2015 - 2025)
11.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
11.3 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
11.4 Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
11.5 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast
12. Liquid Biopsy Initiatives
13. Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details
14. Company Profiles
15. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Driving Factors
15.1 Rising Applications of Liquid Biopsy Expected to Boost Liquid Biopsy Market
15.2 Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice
15.3 Rising Aging Population and Cancer Incidences to Drive Liquid Biopsy Market
15.4 New Liquid Biopsy Product Launches to Fuel Market Revenues
15.5 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Research & Development Through Collaborations To bolster Growth of Liquid Biopsy Market
16. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Challenges
16.1 Limitations in Third-Party Payer Coverage to Restrict Liquid Biopsy Market
16.2 Liquid Biopsy Clinical Utility Challenges
Companies Mentioned
- ANGLE plc
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
- Biocept Inc.
- Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd
- Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.
- Exosome Diagnostics Inc
- Foundation Medicine Inc
- GRAIL
- Genomic Health
- Guardant Health Inc.
- MDxHealth
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
- Myriad Genetics Inc
- Pathway Genomics
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- QIAGEN NV
- RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.)
- Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Trovagene Inc
