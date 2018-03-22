Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2018-2025 by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to surpass US$ 5 Billion mark by 2025



Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid sample without the need for costly or invasive procedures. The abilities of liquid biopsy like, easy and minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis & detection, characterization of new lesions, drug & therapeutic target identifications for cancer treatment are some advantages of liquid biopsies, which improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients.



The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years.



Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market includes, clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.



Scope of the Report

Driving Factors



Rising Applications of Liquid Biopsy Expected to Boost Liquid Biopsy Market

Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice

Rising Aging Population and Cancer Incidences to Drive Liquid Biopsy Market

New Liquid Biopsy Product Launches to Fuel Market Revenues

Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Research & Development Through Collaborations To bolster Growth of Liquid Biopsy Market

Challenges



Limitations in Third-Party Payer Coverage to Restrict Liquid Biopsy Market

Liquid Biopsy Clinical Utility Challenges



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2015 - 2025)



3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2015 - 2025)

3.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker

3.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Product

3.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Application

3.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - by Clinical Application

3.5 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - By Cancer Types

3.6 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by End User

3.7 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Sample Type

3.8 Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Regional Analysis

3.9 Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Country Wise Analysis



4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2015 - 2025)

4.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market & Forecast

4.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Market & Forecast

4.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Market & Forecast

4.4 Global Liquid Biopsy - Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Market & Forecast

4.5 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other Circulating Biomarkers Market & Forecast



5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2015 - 2025)

5.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Kits and Consumables Market & Forecast

5.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Instruments Market & Forecast

5.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Services Market & Forecast



6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2015 - 2025)

6.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Oncology Application Market & Forecast

6.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - By Cancer Types

6.2.1 Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.2 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.3 Colorectal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.4 Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.5 Gastrointestinal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.6 Leukaemia Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.7 Others Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Non-Cancer Application Market & Forecast



7. Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2015 - 2025)

7.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Therapy Selection Market & Forecast

7.2 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Treatment Monitoring Market & Forecast

7.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Early Cancer Screening Market & Forecast

7.4 Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Recurrence Monitoring Market & Forecast



8. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2015 - 2025)

8.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Reference Laboratories Market & Forecast

8.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Hospitals and Physician Laboratories Market & Forecast

8.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Academic and Research Centers Market & Forecast

8.4 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other End Users Market & Forecast



9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2015 - 2025)

9.1 Global Liquid Biopsy - Blood Sample Market & Forecast

9.2 Global Liquid Biopsy - Urine Sample Market & Forecast

9.3 Global Liquid Biopsy - Other Fluids Sample Market & Forecast



10. Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2015 - 2025)

10.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

10.3 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

10.4 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast



11. Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Geographical Analysis (2015 - 2025)

11.1 North America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

11.3 Europe Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

11.4 Middle East & Africa Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

11.5 Latin America Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast



12. Liquid Biopsy Initiatives



13. Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details



14. Company Profiles



15. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Driving Factors

15.1 Rising Applications of Liquid Biopsy Expected to Boost Liquid Biopsy Market

15.2 Personalized Medicine to Spur Use of Liquid Biopsy Tests in Clinical Practice

15.3 Rising Aging Population and Cancer Incidences to Drive Liquid Biopsy Market

15.4 New Liquid Biopsy Product Launches to Fuel Market Revenues

15.5 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Research & Development Through Collaborations To bolster Growth of Liquid Biopsy Market



16. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Challenges

16.1 Limitations in Third-Party Payer Coverage to Restrict Liquid Biopsy Market

16.2 Liquid Biopsy Clinical Utility Challenges



Companies Mentioned



ANGLE plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Biocept Inc.

Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd

Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics Inc

Foundation Medicine Inc

GRAIL

Genomic Health

Guardant Health Inc.

MDxHealth

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Myriad Genetics Inc

Pathway Genomics

Personal Genome Diagnostics

QIAGEN NV

RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.)

Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Trovagene Inc

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8rvld/global_liquid?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-liquid-biopsy-market-2018-2025-by-circulating-biomarker-product-application-end-user-clinical-application-cancer-types-sample-type-300618208.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

