Global Liquid Biopsy Market 2019 Analysis by Biomarkers, Cancer Type, Regions, Key Profiles and Forecasts to 2024 Report by ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the recent years, Liquid Biopsy has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of growing focus on immunotherapy to cure cancer and shifting trend towards precision medicine along with high per capita healthcare expenditure and rapid adoption of novel diagnostic test by oncologist. Further, rising awareness for the early detection of cancer and sharp rise in its incidences have contributed to the growth rate of Liquid Biopsy Market.

Among the Circulating Biomarker, Ct- DNA is the most used biomarker for the diagnosis in pre and post cancerous stage, as it provides more comprehensive overview of the tumor genomic status. Ongoing research and clinical trials suggest that exosomes and nucleosomes, will provide more efficient diagnostic results and hence market will be growing in the forecast period.

In the forecast period, continuous research and development by private manufacturers, government organizations and designated government labs along with growing number of clinical trials in liquid biopsy is anticipated to provide momentum to the market growth. However, generation of revenue from the liquid biopsy is dependent upon the interest of third-party payers, hindering the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Liquid Biopsy Market. The report analyses the Global Liquid Biopsy Market By Cancer Type (Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Others), By Circulating Biomarker (Circulating tumor cells, ct-DNA, Vesicles) and By Product Type (Reagent, Instruments). The report analyzes the liquid biopsy market By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (US, Germany, France, Japan) for the historical period of 2017 and 2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Liquid Biopsy Market: Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Cancer Type: Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Others

Analysis By Circulating Biomarker: CTC, ct-DNA, Vesicles

Analysis By Product Type: Reagents, Instruments

Regional Liquid Biopsy Market - North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis – U.S., Germany, France, Japan (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Company Analysis – Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health, Qiagen.

Table of Contents:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Liquid Biopsy Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Growth and Forecast (2017-2024)

6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Segment Analysis

7. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Regional Analysis

8. Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Landscape

9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

13. Company Profiles

Another Related Research Titled Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy industry. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes global key players of Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy as well as some small players: QIAGEN, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Genomic Health and others

