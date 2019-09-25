Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

Developments in precision medicines, increasing prevalence of cancer cases in the elderly population, and supportive government initiatives are some of the factors that are contributing to the expansion of the liquid biopsy market on a global scale. Over the estimated period of 2019-2027, the global liquid biopsy market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 21.04%, along with contributing $4957.3 million of revenue by the end of the period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381500/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

The global liquid biopsy market includes segments like biomarker types, analysis platform, products, clinical application, analysis purpose, therapeutic application, and end-users.The biomarker types include nucleic acids, proteins, extracellular vesicles, and cells.



On the other hand, the analysis platform of this market includes Microarray, NGS, Proteomics, PCR, and other analysis platform.The Analysis purpose for this market is for therapy guidance, early detection/screening, monitoring, and diagnosis.



The end-users for this market are Hospitals, Physicians' office laboratories, and clinical diagnostic laboratories.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The regional segmentation of the market is done into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific liquid biopsy market is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the global market.



Several vendors are favoring this market due to the easy availability of cheap labor, low raw-materials cost, and a large patient pool.The North American market is forecasted to dominate the global liquid biopsy market in the coming years owing to several technological advances in biopsy technologies.



Canada and the US are the major contributors to this market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The leading market players in the global liquid biopsy market are Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corp, Becton, Dickinson, I.M.S. Internazionale Medico Scientifica Srl, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Planmeca Oy, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Acquired by Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Cintec Medical Ltd., Fischer Medical Technologies LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Cook Medical Inc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AD-TECH MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CORP

2. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

3. ARGON MEDICAL DEVICES INC.

4. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

5. BECTON, DICKINSON

6. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

7. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

8. C. R. BARD, INC. (ACQUIRED BY BECTON, DICKINSON, AND COMPANY)

9. CINTEC MEDICAL LTD.

10. COOK MEDICAL INC.

11. FISCHER MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES LLC

12. I.M.S. INTERNAZIONALE MEDICO SCIENTIFICA SRL

13. PLANMECA OY

14. ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS CORPORATION

15. QIAGEN N.V.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381500/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

