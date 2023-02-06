Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022: A $2.2 Billion Market in 2021 - India, China, South Korea, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, and South Africa are Expected to Provide Potential Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Analysis by Biomarker Type (CTCs, ctDNA, EVs, Others), Product (Assay Kits, Instruments and Devices, Services), By Indication By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in the year 2021 backed by several initiatives to raise cancer awareness launched by governments and global health organizations over the last decade.



The report presents the analysis of the Liquid Biopsy market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Developing economies such as India, China, South Korea, Brazil, Turkey, Russia, and South Africa are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for liquid biopsy market players.



This can be attributed to these countries' higher cancer prevalence, large patient populations, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and growing medical tourism. Apart from the previously mentioned factors, the Asia Pacific region has emerged as an adaptable and business-friendly hub due to less stringent regulations and data requirements.



Assay kits are essential for detecting cancer tumor cells or tumor DNA using liquid biopsy. Liquid biopsy assays are low-cost, minimally invasive procedures that aid in patient monitoring during and after treatment and screening.



Other major factors driving the growth of the liquid biopsy assay kits market include the availability of a wide range of reagents and kits, easy access to a wide range of assays, and the rising prevalence of cancer.



The high adoption of advanced technologies such as NGS, the increasing number of research studies for the discovery and development of novel cancer biomarkers, the presence of many pharmaceutical companies, rising funding and investments from public and private organizations, and the increasing use of biomarkers in patient stratification and drug development processes are driving growth in North America's developed markets.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Liquid Biopsy Market Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation-Top-to-Bottom



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Analyst Recommendations

4.5 Trends

4.6 Impact Analysis



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis of Liquid Biopsy Market



6 COVID-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Liquid Biopsy Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis (2020)



7 Porter's five forces analysis



8 Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 GDP per capita growth (annual %)

8.2 Global Medical Spending in 2020, By Region, (% of Total)

8.3 Current Healthcare Expenditure

8.4 Pharmaceutical Spending/capita

8.5 Cancer Incidence



9 Global Liquid Biopsy Market

9.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Liquid Biopsy Market

9.2 Snapshot

9.3 Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Market Value Assessment

9.4 Market Summary



10. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Biomarker Type

10.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, Biomarker Type: Snapshot

10.2 Circulating tumor cells (CTCs)

10.3 Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)

10.4 Extracellular vesicles

10.5 Other Biomarkers



11. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Indication

11.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Indication: Snapshot

11.2 Cancer

11.3 Prenatal Screening

11.4 Others



12. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Product

12.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Product: Snapshot

12.2 Assay Kits

12.3 Instruments and Devices

12.4 Services



13. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Region

13.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

