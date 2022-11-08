Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2022: Increased Awareness Regarding Cancer Boosts 13.77% Annual Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market By Offering, By Technology, Next Generation Sequencing, By Workflow, By Sample, By Circulating Biomarkers, By Application, By End User, By Region Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid biopsy market was valued at USD 2,728.57 million in 2021, and during the forecast period, it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.77%. An alternate way of detecting and diagnosing cancer is liquid biopsy. The primary reason propelling the growth of the liquid biopsy market is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. Liquid biopsies aid in the early detection of cancer while traditional biopsy techniques do not allow the detection of cancer in the aged population.



Due to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, increased funding for research to find new biomarkers, and increased emphasis on the use of liquid biopsy, the market is anticipated to experience rapid expansion.



The rise of the industry is partly a result of substantial investments made by biotechnology firms in the research and development of liquid biopsies. A further factor driving the growth of the liquid biopsy market in the years to come is the increasing use of liquid biopsy among prominent end users.

Rising Incidence of Cancer



Several factors, including tobacco use, alcohol use, poor food, physical inactivity, and air pollution, are contributing to the rise in cancer cases in the modern world. The global incidence of cancer is rising, making it the second biggest cause of death. Breast cancer is now the most prevalent type of cancer diagnosed worldwide due to the increased prevalence of the disease among females.

Growing Adoption of Liquid Biopsy among Major End Users



As prospective screening, diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive tests in cancer, liquid biopsies have gained a lot of interest. Clinical oncology has undergone a significant revolution owing to liquid biopsy, which makes it easier to sample tumors, provide continuous monitoring through repeated sampling, enable the creation of specific treatment plans, and test for therapeutic resistance. Since most cancers are in contact with blood, liquid biopsy mostly includes blood collection, though mucosa, pleural effusions, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) are also examined during the procedure. As a result, Liquid Biopsy offers improved diagnosis sensitivity and simplicity of recurring sampling throughout therapy in a far more practical and non-invasive manner.

Increased Awareness Regarding Cancer



Today's population is more aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer, and they try to have their illness diagnosed when it is still in its early stages. As a result of early cancer detection, tumor progression monitoring, and clinical prognosis assessment capabilities, liquid biopsy technology is experiencing market expansion.

Report Scope:



In this report, Global Liquid Biopsy Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Offering:

Testing Service

Kits

Platform

Other consumables

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next Generation Sequencing

Others

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Workflow:

Sample Preparation

Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Analysis & Management

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Sample:

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Others

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Circulating Biomarkers:

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Cell-free Nucleic Acids

Exosomes & Extracellular Vesicles

Others

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Application:

Oncological

Non- Oncological

Liquid Biopsy Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Denmark

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Liquid Biopsy Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Clinical Trial Analysis



7. Patent Analysis



8. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



9. North America Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



10. Europe Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



11. Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



12. South America Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



13. Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy Market Outlook



14. Market Dynamics



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape (Inclusive of SWOT Analysis)



17. Strategic Recommendations



18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN NV

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Biocept, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Abcodia Ltd.

Dxcover Limited

