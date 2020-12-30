Global Liquid Biopsy Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020-2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 on Production and Purchasing for 2020 & 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Liquid Biopsy estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Lung, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Breast segment is readjusted to a revised 21.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $315 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.8% CAGR

The Liquid Biopsy market in the U. S. is estimated at US$315 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$672.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.

Colorectal Segment to Record 19.5% CAGR

In the global Colorectal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$144.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$502.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$447.7 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Liquid Biopsy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Liquid Biopsy Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Lung (Cancer Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Lung (Cancer Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Breast (Cancer Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Breast (Cancer Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Colorectal (Cancer Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Colorectal (Cancer Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Prostate (Cancer Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Prostate (Cancer Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Liver (Cancer Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Liver (Cancer Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other Cancer Types (Cancer Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Other Cancer Types (Cancer Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Instruments (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Instruments (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Assay Kits (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Assay Kits (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Reagents (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Reagents (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Market Facts & Figures

Liquid Biopsy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Liquid Biopsy Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cancer Type: 2020 to 2027

Liquid Biopsy Market Share Breakdown by Cancer Type: 2020 VS 2027

Liquid Biopsy Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027

Liquid Biopsy Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 42

