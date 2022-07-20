Global Liquid Chromatography Market is Expected to Reach $15.93 Billion by 2030: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Plus Reports recently published a report, titled, "Global Liquid Chromatography for Market by Type (Instruments, Consumables, Software & Accessories), Technique ((High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Normal Phase Liquid Chromatography (NPLC), Ion Exchange Liquid Chromatography (IELC), Size Exclusion Liquid Chromatography (SELC), Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography (FPLC), Reverse Phase Liquid Chromatography (RPLC)), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Food & Beverage industries, Forensics, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" As per the report global liquid chromatography is expected to clock US$ 15.93 billion by 2030 owing to increased investments and innovation in product development by pharmaceutical companies, state Growth Plus Reports

Growth Drivers

Increased developments in therapeutics for the treatment of many diseases have increased the competition amongst many market players to follow the quality of these biologics as much as possible. Thus, this leads to the usage of the powerful analytical tool liquid chromatography. Even the Covid-19 pandemic came as an opportunity for many pharmaceuticals and other consumer industries to develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools. This factor thus drives the global liquid chromatography market.

The liquid chromatography market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – Type, Technique, End-User, and Region.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 9.7 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 15.93 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 5.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Technique, End-User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

The global liquid chromatography market has been subdivided into the following based on type:

Instrument

Consumables

Software & Accessories

The liquid chromatography software segment has witnessed major growth during the pandemic. Technological integration and automation for improved efficiency and performance have increased the demand for the software segment. The rising adoption of analytical software for optimizing laboratory automation, and the development of comprehensible software and configurable interface for high accuracy and productivity is further increasing the growth of the market. This segment has observed a sudden growth in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Excerpts from 'By End-user

The global liquid chromatography market on the basis of end-users has been segmented into

Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries

Food & Beverage Industries

Forensics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic science is the growing segment in the global liquid chromatography market. Increased use of liquid chromatography to analyze the complex compounds from the criminal site, such as illicit drugs, semen, blood, etc has pushed this segment.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global liquid chromatography market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Asia-Pacific region provides a successful opportunity for the key market players in the liquid chromatography market, because of the developing healthcare infrastructure in this region, and rising disposable income, which has therefore been seen as the fastest-growing during the forecast period. In addition to this, investments made by many biopharma companies are also propelling the global liquid chromatography market. Therefore, increased government support and agencies are responsible to boost the market in this region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the liquid chromatography market are

Waters Corporation

Tosoh Bioscience LLC

Hitachi Ltd

PerkinElmer, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Merck KGaA

Among others

