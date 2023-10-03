Global Liquid Dosage Excipients Market Research Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in mRNA-based Therapeutics & Increasing Need for an Independent Approval Pathway for Novel Excipient Development

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Oct, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Dosage Excipients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global study on the liquid dosage excipients assesses growth opportunities in the oral liquid and parenteral excipients market from 2022 to 2030 across major regional markets.

The oral liquid excipients market provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of different segments such as sweetening agents, pH modifiers and buffering agents, wetting/solubilizing agents, and others (e.g., chelating agents, preservatives, and flavors).

The increase in new drug approvals in the oral liquid formulation space to treat various diseases in children and older adults will drive demand over the forecast period. The segments examined under the global parenteral excipients market include solubilizing agents, buffering agents, preservatives, and others (e.g., tonicity adjusters, chelating agents, antioxidants, and bulking agents).

Demand for biologics drugs to treat diseases such as cancer, orphan diseases, and cardiovascular diseases will be the primary growth contributor in the parenteral excipients market during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Need for an Independent Approval Pathway for Novel Excipient Development
  • mRNA-based Therapeutics
  • Need for Effective Pediatric Drug Delivery Solutions
  • Differentiated Capabilities for Injectable Specialty Generics

Key Topics Covered

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Liquid Dosage Excipient Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation

Market Definitions - Pharmaceutical Excipients

  • Market Definitions
  • Market Definitions - Other Key Definitions
  • Key Competitors
  • Global Pharmaceutical Market Overview
  • Global Pharmaceutical Market Trends
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Drivers Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Growth Metrics
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis by Type and Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Ecosystem
  • Competitive Benchmarking
  • Market Activities - New Product Launches, M&As, Partnerships, and Expansions, 2020-2023
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oral Liquid Excipients

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Type
  • Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Parenteral Excipients

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Type
  • Forecast Analysis by Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gg3uya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Media Contact in the release document to be replaced with: 
 
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Vascular Closure Devices Market Experiencing Rapid Growth, Fueled by Technological Innovations

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Poised to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030 with 9.6% CAGR, Fueled by Technological Advancements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.