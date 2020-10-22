Global Liquid Packaging Carton Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Liquid Packaging Carton estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Brick Liquid Cartons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gable-Top Liquid Cartons segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799012/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Liquid Packaging Carton market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Shaped Liquid Cartons Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Shaped Liquid Cartons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Nippon Paper Group)

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Stora Enso Oyj

Tetra Laval International SA

Weyerhaeuser Company









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799012/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Liquid Packaging Carton Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Liquid Packaging Carton Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Liquid Packaging Carton Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Brick Liquid Cartons (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Brick Liquid Cartons (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Brick Liquid Cartons (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Gable-Top Liquid Cartons (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Gable-Top Liquid Cartons (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Gable-Top Liquid Cartons (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Shaped Liquid Cartons (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Shaped Liquid Cartons (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Shaped Liquid Cartons (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Liquid Dairy Products (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Liquid Dairy Products (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Liquid Dairy Products (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Non-Carbonate Soft Drinks (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Non-Carbonate Soft Drinks (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Non-Carbonate Soft Drinks (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Liquid Foods (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Liquid Foods (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Liquid Foods (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Alcoholic Drinks (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Alcoholic Drinks (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Alcoholic Drinks (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the United States

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Liquid Packaging Carton Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Liquid Packaging Carton: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid

Packaging Carton in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Liquid Packaging Carton Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Liquid Packaging Carton Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Liquid Packaging Carton in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Liquid Packaging Carton Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Liquid Packaging Carton Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Liquid Packaging Carton Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Liquid Packaging Carton Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Liquid Packaging Carton in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Liquid Packaging Carton:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Liquid Packaging Carton in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Liquid Packaging Carton Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Liquid Packaging Carton Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Liquid Packaging Carton Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 95: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Liquid Packaging Carton Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Liquid Packaging Carton Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 123: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Liquid Packaging

Carton: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Liquid Packaging Carton in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Carton Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Liquid Packaging Carton in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 143: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Liquid Packaging Carton Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Liquid Packaging Carton Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Liquid Packaging Carton Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Liquid Packaging Carton: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid

Packaging Carton in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Liquid Packaging Carton Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 182: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Liquid Packaging Carton Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Liquid Packaging Carton Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Liquid Packaging Carton in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Liquid Packaging Carton

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 195: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Liquid Packaging Carton

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Liquid Packaging Carton Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Liquid Packaging Carton Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Liquid Packaging Carton Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Liquid Packaging Carton Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Liquid Packaging Carton Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Liquid Packaging Carton Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799012/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

