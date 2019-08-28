Global Liquid Packaging Industry
Liquid Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$140.
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$294.3 Billion by the year 2025, Flexible will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799011/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$22.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Flexible will reach a market size of US$22.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Evergreen Packaging LLC. (USA); International Paper Co. (USA); Mondi PLC (United Kingdom); Sidel International AG (Switzerland); Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland); Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland); Weyerhaeuser Company (USA)
