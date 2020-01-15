Global Liquid Packaging Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$140.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$294.3 Billion by the year 2025, Flexible will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799011/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flexible will reach a market size of US$22.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, DowDuPont, Inc.; Evergreen Packaging LLC.; International Paper Co.; Mondi PLC; Sidel International AG; Smurfit Kappa Group PLC; Tetra Pak International SA; Weyerhaeuser Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799011/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Liquid Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Introduction to Liquid Packaging

Global Beverage Packaging Industry: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Category: 2018 and 2025

Market Share of Packaging Products by Industry

Competition

Top Beverage Packaging Companies

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Liquid Packaging

Turnkey Solutions on Rise

Machinery Innovations for Liquid Handling

Rise in Demand for Innovative Packaging for Liquids

Consumer Interest in Resealable Packaging Drives Demand for

Flexible Packaging

Emphasis Grows on Sustainable Barrier Coatings for Liquid

Packaging

e-commerce Unfolds New Opportunities and Challenges for

Beverage Industry

Manufacturers Turn to Bio-based Packaging for Liquids

Spouted Pouches Emerge as a New Trend for Liquid Packaging

Insight into Use of Returnable Glass Bottles

Convenience Drives Appeal for Pouch Formats

Changing Consumer Trend Drive the Demand for Smaller Pack Sizes

Competing Materials in the Beverage packaging Industry

Companies Discourage the use of Plastics in Alcoholic Beverage

Packaging

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2010-2020

Global Alcohoic Beverages Market by Type: 2010-2020

Trends in Liquid Paperboard Market

Global Demand for Liquid Packaging Board by End Use

Dairy Industry Witnesses Inclination to Switch from HDPE to PET

Global Milk Production: 2015 and 2027

Growing Emphasis on Packaging Sustainability Drives Shift from

Plastic to Cartons

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Liquid Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Liquid Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Liquid Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Flexible (Packaging) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Flexible (Packaging) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Flexible (Packaging) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Rigid (Packaging) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Rigid (Packaging) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Rigid (Packaging) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Polyethylene (Resin) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Polyethylene (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Polyethylene (Resin) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Polypropylene (Resin) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Polypropylene (Resin) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Polypropylene (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Polyethylene Terephthalate (Resin) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Polyethylene Terephthalate (Resin) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Polyethylene Terephthalate (Resin) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Other Resins (Resin) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Resins (Resin) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Resins (Resin) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Non Food (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Non Food (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Non Food (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Aseptic Liquid Packaging (Technique) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Aseptic Liquid Packaging (Technique) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 33: Aseptic Liquid Packaging (Technique) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Blow Molding (Technique) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Blow Molding (Technique) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Blow Molding (Technique) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Form Fill Seal Technology (Technique) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Form Fill Seal Technology (Technique) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Form Fill Seal Technology (Technique) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Liquid Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 40: United States Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Packaging: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Liquid Packaging Market in the United States by

Packaging: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Liquid Packaging Market in the United States in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 44: Liquid Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Liquid Packaging Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Liquid Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Liquid Packaging Market in the United States by

Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Liquid Packaging Historic Market Review by

Packaging in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Liquid Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Packaging for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 56: Liquid Packaging Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Liquid Packaging Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Canadian Liquid Packaging Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Liquid Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Canadian Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Liquid Packaging Historic Market Review by

Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Liquid Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Liquid Packaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Liquid Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 68: Liquid Packaging Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Liquid Packaging Market Share in Percentages

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid

Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Japanese Liquid Packaging Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 72: Liquid Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Market for Liquid Packaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Liquid Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Liquid Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Packaging for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Liquid Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Packaging: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid

Packaging Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 80: Liquid Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Chinese Demand for Liquid Packaging in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Liquid Packaging Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Chinese Liquid Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Liquid Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Liquid Packaging Market by Technique:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Liquid Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 88: European Liquid Packaging Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Liquid Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: European Liquid Packaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: European Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2018-2025

Table 92: Liquid Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Liquid Packaging Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 95: European Liquid Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 96: Liquid Packaging Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: European Liquid Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 98: Liquid Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018-2025

Table 101: Liquid Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Technique: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 103: Liquid Packaging Market in France by Packaging:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: French Liquid Packaging Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Packaging: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Liquid Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 107: French Liquid Packaging Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: French Liquid Packaging Market Share Shift by Resin:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Liquid Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 110: French Liquid Packaging Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 112: Liquid Packaging Market in France by Technique:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: French Liquid Packaging Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 115: Liquid Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Liquid Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Packaging: 2009-2017

Table 117: German Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: German Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 119: Liquid Packaging Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: German Liquid Packaging Market Share Distribution by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Liquid Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Liquid Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 123: Liquid Packaging Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Liquid Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Liquid Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 126: German Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 127: Italian Liquid Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Packaging for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Liquid Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Packaging: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Liquid

Packaging Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 131: Liquid Packaging Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Italian Demand for Liquid Packaging in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Liquid Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Liquid Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Italian Liquid Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Liquid Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Liquid Packaging Market by Technique:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Liquid Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Liquid Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: United Kingdom Liquid Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: United Kingdom Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 143: Liquid Packaging Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Liquid Packaging Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Liquid Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 146: United Kingdom Liquid Packaging Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 147: Liquid Packaging Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Liquid Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Liquid Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Liquid Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2018-2025

Table 152: Liquid Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Packaging: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Liquid Packaging Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 155: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 156: Liquid Packaging Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 158: Liquid Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018-2025

Table 161: Liquid Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Technique: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Europe Liquid Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 163: Liquid Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Packaging: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Packaging: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Liquid Packaging Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin:

2018-2025

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Liquid Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 172: Liquid Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by

Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 175: Rest of World Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Rest of World Liquid Packaging Historic Market

Review by Packaging in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Liquid Packaging Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Rest of World Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 179: Liquid Packaging Market in Rest of World: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of World Liquid Packaging Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of World Liquid Packaging Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Liquid Packaging Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of World Liquid Packaging Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of World Liquid Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Rest of World Liquid Packaging Historic Market

Review by Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Liquid Packaging Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



DOWDUPONT

EVERGREEN PACKAGING

INTERNATIONAL PAPER

MONDI PLC

SIDEL INTERNATIONAL AG

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

TETRA PAK INTERNATIONAL SA

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799011/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

