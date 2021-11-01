Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Polybutadiene [LPBD] Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market in order to accurately gauge its future growth. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for the expansion of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market so as to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure growth of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and value (US$ Mn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

The report provides detailed information about the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market, so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which application segment of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market would emerge as a major revenue generator during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of advantages of liquid polybutadiene (LPBD)?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market?

Which technology segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Developments

2.3. Market Definition

2.4. Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Drivers

2.4.2. Restraints

2.4.3. Opportunities

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1. List of Suppliers/Manufacturers

2.6.2. List of Potential Customers



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



4. Production Output Analysis



5. Price Trend Analysis



6. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

6.1. Introduction and Definitions

6.2. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

6.2.1. Adhesives & sealants

6.2.2. Rubber Compounds & Elastomers

6.2.3. Tire manufacturing

6.2.4. Electrical Insulation

6.2.5. Polymer/Resin modification

6.2.6. Paints & coatings

6.2.7. Others

6.3. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Attractiveness, by Application



7. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031

7.1. Introduction and Definitions

7.2. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031

7.2.1. Automotive

7.2.2. Chemical

7.2.3. Industrial

7.2.4. Housing and Construction

7.2.5. Electronics

7.2.6. Others

7.3. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Attractiveness, by End-use



8. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Attractiveness, by Region

9. North America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. North America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

9.3. North America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031

9.4. North America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2021-2031

9.5. North America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Attractiveness Analysis

10. Europe Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Europe Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

10.3. Europe Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031

10.4. Europe Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2031

10.5. Europe Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Attractiveness Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Asia Pacific Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

11.3. Asia Pacific Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031

11.4. Asia Pacific Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2031

11.5. Asia Pacific Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Attractiveness Analysis

12. Latin America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Latin America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

12.3. Latin America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031

12.4. Latin America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2031

12.5. Latin America Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Attractiveness Analysis

13. Middle East & Africa Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Middle East & Africa Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2020-2031

13.3. Middle East & Africa Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2020-2031

13.4. Middle East & Africa Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country and Sub-region, 2020-2031

13.5. Middle East & Africa Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market Attractiveness Analysis

14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Global Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

14.2. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy)

14.2.1. Kuraray Co., Ltd.

14.2.1.1. Company Description

14.2.1.2. Business Overview

14.2.1.3. Financial Overview

14.2.2. Evonik Industries AG

14.2.2.1. Company Description

14.2.2.2. Business Overview

14.2.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.3. Synthomer plc.

14.2.3.1. Company Description

14.2.3.2. Business Overview

14.2.3.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. NIPPON SODA CO., LTD.

14.2.4.1. Company Description

14.2.4.2. Business Overview

14.2.4.3. Financial Overview

14.2.5. SABIC

14.2.5.1. Company Description

14.2.5.2. Business Overview

14.2.5.3. Financial Overview

14.2.6. SIBUR

14.2.6.1. Company Description

14.2.6.2. Business Overview

14.2.7. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

14.2.7.1. Company Description

14.2.7.2. Business Overview

14.2.8. Cray Valley

14.2.8.1. Company Description

14.2.8.2. Business Overview

14.2.9. ARLANXEO

14.2.9.1. Company Description

14.2.9.2. Business Overview



15. Primary Research: Key Insights



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyzx4e

