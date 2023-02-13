Global Liquid Roofing Strategic Business Report 2023: Energy Saving Benefits of Liquid Roofing Draw Extended Opportunities

Feb 13, 2023, 17:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Roofing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global market for Liquid Roofing estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Silicone Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Liquid Roofing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Akzo Nobel NV
- BASF SE
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- GAF Materials LLC (GAF)
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Kemper System Inc.
- Saint-Gobain SA
- Sika AG (Sika Group)
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
293
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$7.3 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$11.3 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
5.6 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Liquid Roofing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Peek into Water Proofing Industry
- Product Overview
- Liquid Waterproofing Records Fastest Growth in Flat Roofing Sector
- Roof Coating Trends
- History
- COMPETITION
- Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cold Liquid-Applied Roofing Offer Energy Savings
- Energy Saving Benefits of Liquid Roofing Draw Extended Opportunities
- Growing Focus on Reducing Storm Damage Augurs Well for Liquid Roofing
- Acrylic Coatings Dominate the Market
- Growing Interest in Restoration of Old Roofs Triggers Growth Opportunities
- Benefits of Liquid Applied Membranes
- Rise in Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials
- Innovative Liquid Roofing Systems
- Rise in Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials
- Reflective Roof Membrane
- Advancements in Waterproofing Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljsipc-roofing?w=5
