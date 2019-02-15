Global Lithium Ion Battery Market 2019-2024: Focus on Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, & Industrial Industries - Declining Prices of Lithium Ion Batteries Increase Adoption

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lithium Ion Battery Market by Type (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO, LMO, NCA), power Capacity (0 to 3000mAh, 3000mAh to 10000mAh, 10000mAh to 60000mAh), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lithium ion battery market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2018 to 2024

The lithium ion battery market is estimated to grow from USD 37.4 billion in 2018 to USD 92.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2018 and 2024.

Demand for lithium ion battery is growing as compared to other batteries in the global market. The growth of this market is propelled by the increase in demand for EVs, strict government mandates on fuel economy, growing demand for smart devices and other consumer electronics, and development toward the enhancement of lithium ion batteries. Further, the reduction in the price of lithium ion batteries is also encouraging automobile manufacturers to invest more in EVs.



The growth of the lithium ion battery market is driven by an increase in demand for plug-in vehicles, growing need for automation and battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries, growing demand for smart devices and other industrial goods, and high requirement of lithium-ion batteries for various industrial applications. However, factors such as safety issues related to storage and transportation of spent batteries hinder the market growth.



Need for high power and energy density has created a demand for reliable and safe batteries for industries such as automotive and consumer electronics. This stimulates the demand for different types of batteries that are made of a combination of lithium with other materials such as nickel, manganese, and cobalt. LCO and NMC are batteries mainly used in markets such as automotive and consumer electronics. This has led to a significant increase in the number of lithium ion batteries in various industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lithium Ion Battery Market Opportunities

4.2 Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Type, 2018-2024

4.3 Lithium Ion Battery Market in APAC, By Type and Country, 2024

4.4 Lithium Ion Battery Market Size, By Industry, 2018-2024

4.5 Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Region, 2018-2024



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Plug-In Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Automation and Battery-Operated Material-Handling Equipment in Industries

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Smart Devices and Other Industrial Goods

5.2.1.4 High Requirement of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Various Industrial Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Issues Related to Storage and Transportation of Spent Batteries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Declining Prices of Lithium Ion Batteries Increase Adoption in New Applications

5.2.3.2 Developing Application Within Energy Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Overheating of Lithium Ion Batteries

5.2.4.2 Upcoming Technologies Such as Chemical Energy Storage, Compressed Energy Storage, and Pumped Hydro Technology

5.2.4.3 High Cost of Battery-Operated Industrial Vehicles



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Growth in E-Commerce Industry

6.2.2 Development of Battery-Operated Equipment for Mining Industry

6.2.3 Replacement of Conventional Batteries With Lithium-Ion-Based Batteries

6.3 Manufacturing Process of Lithium-Ion Battery

6.3.1 Electrode Coating

6.3.2 Cell Assembly

6.4 International Regulations for the Transportation of Lithium Ion Battery Packs

6.4.1 Responsibilities

6.4.2 Legislation

6.4.3 Exempt Products

6.4.4 Battery Tests



7 Materials Used in Lithium Ion Battery

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cathode Material

7.2.1 Cathode Material for Lithium Ion Battery

7.2.1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

7.2.1.2 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

7.2.1.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

7.2.1.4 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA)

7.2.1.5 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

7.3 Anode Material

7.3.1 Anode Material for Lithium Ion Battery

7.3.1.1 Natural Graphite

7.3.1.2 Artificial Graphite

7.3.1.3 Other Anode Materials

7.4 Electrolyte Material

7.5 Separator Material

7.6 Other Materials



8 Resources Used for Lithium Ion Battery

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Proven Reserves

8.2.1 Chile

8.2.2 China

8.2.3 Argentina

8.2.4 Australia

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Pricing Trend

8.4 Companies Exploring Lithium

8.4.1 Albemarle Corporation

8.4.2 Sqm

8.4.3 Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

8.4.4 Fmc

8.4.5 Tianqi Lithium



9 Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

9.2.1 High Energy Density Boost the Demand for NMC Battery

9.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

9.3.1 High Power Density and Stability Boosts the Adoption of LFP Batteries

9.4 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

9.4.1 High Energy Density Increases the Demand of LCO Batteries

9.5 Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

9.5.1 High Stability, Energy and Power Density Expected to Create Demand for LTO Batteries

9.6 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

9.6.1 Cost Factor Boosts the Growth of LMO Batteries

9.7 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

9.7.1 High Energy Density of NCA Batteries Increases Its Demand in Automotive Industry



10 Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Power Capacity

10.1 Introduction

10.2 0 to 3,000 mAH

10.2.1 Holds the Largest Share of Lithium Ion Battery Market in 2017

10.3 3,000 to 10,000 mAH

10.3.1 Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Between 2018 and 2024

10.4 10,000 to 60,000 mAH

10.4.1 Market for Automotive Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

10.5 More Than 60,000 mAH

10.5.1 Industrial Application Industry is Expected to Have the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



11 Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer Electronics

11.2.1 Smartphones

11.2.1.1 to Meet the Need for Power Supply to Complex Smart Phone Devices, Manufacturers Depend on High-Power Lithium Ion Batteries.

11.2.2 UPS

11.2.2.1 Growing Need for Continuous and High-Quality Power Supply in Both Commercial and Industrial Sectors

11.2.3 Laptops

11.2.3.1 Demand for Reduced Size and High Power Requirement is Boosting Up the Need of Lithium Ion Batteries

11.2.4 Others (Games, Gardening Tools, and Drilling)

11.2.4.1 Lithium Ion Batteries Enable the Use of Other Equipment in Remote Areas

11.3 Automotive

11.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicles

11.3.1.1 Lithium Ion Batteries Provide High Thermal Stability, and are Safe to Be Used in Electric Vehicle

11.3.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

11.3.2.1 Low Self-Discharge Rate, High Output and High Energy Density are Driving the Adoption of Lithium Ion Batteries in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

11.4 Aerospace and Defense

11.4.1 Commercial Aircrafts

11.4.1.1 Factors Such as Higher Cranking Voltage, No Oxidization, and Less Toxicity, is Driving the Lithium Ion Batteries for Commercial Aircrafts

11.4.2 Defense

11.4.2.1 Lithium Ion Batteries are Used in Equipment Like Handheld Radios, Thermal Imaging and Tactical in the Defense Industry.

11.5 Marine

11.5.1 Commercial

11.5.1.1 Use of Lithium Ion Batteries has Increased in Commercial Ships in Countries Such as China, Us, Finland and Others

11.5.2 Tourism

11.5.2.1 Lithium Ion Batteries are Lighter in Weight and Provide Higher Output Voltage Which Acts as A Driving Factor in Electric Boats

11.5.3 Defense

11.5.3.1 Lithium Ion Battery Technology is Used in Weapons Deployed on Defense Ships

11.6 Medical

11.6.1 Market for LCO to Hold the Largest Share During Forecast Period

11.7 Industrial

11.7.1 Mining Equipment

11.7.1.1 Mining Equipment Industry is Adopting Lithium Ion Battery Technology Considering the Safety Concern Over Lead Acid Batteries

11.7.2 Construction Equipment

11.7.2.1 High Energy Density and Longer Battery Backup Over Congenital Batteries Make Lithium Ion Batteries More Popular in This Segment

11.8 Power

11.8.1 Market in APAC Holds the Largest Share During Forecast Period



12 Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.3 Innovators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

13.6 Competitive Situations and Trends



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 BYD Company

14.1.2 LG Chem

14.1.3 Panasonic Corporation

14.1.4 Samsung SDI

14.1.5 Bak Group

14.1.6 GS Yuasa Corporation

14.1.7 Hitachi

14.1.8 Johnson Control

14.1.9 Toshiba Corporation

14.1.10 Lithium Werks

14.2 Other Prominent Players

14.2.1 Calb

14.2.2 Saft Groupe

14.2.3 Varta Storage

14.2.4 Farasis Energy

14.2.5 Sila Nanotechnologies



