Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Report 2018: Market is Expected to Reach $47 Billion by 2023, from $25 Billion in 2017

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lithium-ion Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Lithium-ion battery market reached a value of around US$ 25 Billion in 2017. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 47 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 11% during 2018-2023.

The Li-ion technology currently holds several advantages over its predecessor Nickel Cadmium. Li-ion batteries provide a significantly high energy density which can be used for powering electronic devices over a longer duration. This is one of the major factors which has been proliferating the growth of the market. Additionally, their low rate of self-discharge and low maintenance effort offer Li-ion batteries an edge over the other substitutes available in the market.



Also, with the development of new variants, the Lithium-ion Battery technology can be enhanced to handle different types of market needs ranging from powering smartphones to electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. This has, in turn, contributed towards an augmented demand for lithium ion batteries across the globe. Apart from this, there is a persistent demand for batteries which are energy-efficient, low cost and environment friendly in nature. Moreover, the market growth is further catalysed by the strict regulations being implemented by several governments across the globe to reduce pollution.



Market Summary:



On the basis of product type, Lithium Cobalt Oxide currently represents the largest product type. Other segments covered in the report include Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Titanate Oxide and Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide.

Based on the power capacity, the market has been segmented into 0 to 3000mAh, 3000mAh to 10000mAh, 10000mAh to 60000mAh and more than 60000mAh. Currently, 0 to 3000mAh represents the largest category.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, electric vehicles, energy storage and others. Consumer electronics currently represent the largest segment.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp., LG Chem, Panasonic, SAMSUNG SDI, Toshiba, Amperex Technology (ATL), BAK Group, Blue Energy, BYD, CBAK Battery, Tianjin Lishen Battery, Valence Technology, SK innovation, and Hitachi Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global Lithium-ion battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global Lithium-ion battery market?

What are the key product types in the global Lithium-ion battery market?

What is the breakup of the global Lithium-ion battery market on the basis of power capacity?

What is the breakup of the global Lithium-ion battery market on the basis of application?

What are the price trends of Lithium-ion batteries?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global Lithium-ion battery industry?

How are Li-ion batteries manufactured?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global Lithium-ion battery market?

What is the structure of the global Lithium-ion battery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global Lithium-ion battery market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lithium-ion Battery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Power Capacity

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Price Trends

5.11.2 Price Indicators

5.11.3 Price Structure



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Lithium Cobalt Oxide

6.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate

6.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

6.4 Lithium Manganese Oxide

6.5 Lithium Titanate Oxide

6.6 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide



7 Market Breakup by Power Capacity

7.1 0 to 3000mAh

7.2 3000mAh to 10000mAh

7.3 10000mAh to 60000mAh

7.4 More than 60000mAh



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Electric Vehicles

8.3 Energy Storage

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape



A123 Systems

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

LG Chem

Panasonic

SAMSUNG SDI

Toshiba

Amperex Technology (ATL)

BAK Group

Blue Energy

BYD

CBAK Battery

Tianjin Lishen Battery

Valence Technology

SK innovation

Hitachi Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dzldfh/global?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

