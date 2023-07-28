Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market to Reach USD 35.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles and Stringent Government Regulations

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Source (Automotive, Non-automotive), Battery Chemistry, Battery Components, Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/ Mechanical Process), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects significant growth in the lithium-ion battery recycling market, reaching USD 35.1 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The lithium-ion battery recycling market is poised for intense growth across various sources, including automotive and non-automotive sectors such as industrial, consumer electronics, power, and marine.

Drivers:

  • Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles
  • Stringent Local and State Government Regulations and EPA Guidelines
  • Rising Demand for Recycled Products and Materials
  • Depletion of Earth Metals

Restraints:

  • Safety Issues Related to Storage and Transportation of Spent Batteries

Opportunities:

  • Subsidies to Encourage Battery Recycling
  • Rising Adoption of Lithium-Ion Batteries due to Declining Prices

Challenges:

  • High Cost of Recycling and Dearth of Technologies

Battery Chemistry Insights:

  • Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) segment expected to be the second-largest segment in the lithium-ion battery recycling market from 2022 to 2031.
  • LFP batteries are widely used in high-power devices and equipment due to their long-life cycle, high current rating, and enhanced safety.
  • Increasing adoption of LFP batteries in electric vehicles and power tools expected to drive growth in the LFP segment.

Source Analysis:

  • Consumer electronics segment holds the largest share in the non-automotive segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2022.
  • Lithium-ion batteries are preferred for consumer electronics due to their high energy density and shorter recharge time, leading to increased generation of spent batteries for recycling.

Regional Projections:

  • Europe projected to witness the highest CAGR in the lithium-ion recycling market from 2022 to 2031.
  • Europe's focus on reducing emissions and promoting electric vehicles drives the demand for lithium-ion battery recycling in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies

  • Umicore
  • Glencore
  • Cirba Solutions
  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited
  • Recyclico Battery Materials Inc.
  • American Battery Technology Company
  • Accurec Recycling GmbH
  • Ecobat
  • Fortum
  • Gem Co. Ltd.
  • The International Metals Reclamation Company
  • Li-Cycle Corp.
  • Neometals Ltd.
  • Redwood Materials Inc.
  • Stena Recycling
  • Tes

Other Companies

  • Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Battery Recycling Made Easy (Brme)
  • Duesenfeld GmbH
  • Smc Recycling
  • Tata Chemicals Limited
  • Lithion Recycling
  • Onto Technology
  • Batrec Industrie
  • Euro Dieuze Industrie (E.D.I.)
  • Sitrasa

Case Study Analysis:

  • Attero Recycling: Key highlights and success stories of the company's approach to lithium-ion battery recycling.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the lithium-ion battery recycling market's drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It includes valuable insights into the value chain and ecosystem of the market, along with a technology analysis and tariff and regulatory landscape. The study also presents a patent analysis, key conferences and events, trade data, and pricing analysis.

