Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market Report 2023-2030: Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities

Global Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries Market to Reach $140 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries estimated at US$48.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$140 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.7% CAGR and reach US$74.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lithium Iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR



The Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market Prospects

Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of Battery Value Chain

COVID-19 Hampers Production and Supply of LIBs, But Revival in the Offing

Energy-Storage Materials for Li-ion Batteries Face COVID-19 Headwinds

Competitive Landscape

Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Batteries: Indispensable Power Source for Modern-Day Consumer & Industrial Applications

An Introduction to Li-ion Battery

Construction and Package Types of Li-ion Battery

Advantages and Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries

Applications of Li-Ion Batteries

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

NMC: The Largest Segment by Chemistry Type

Automotive Sector to Drive Future Market Gains

Asia-Pacific at Vanguard of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market

at Vanguard of Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Lithium-ion Production Scenario

Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for Li-ion Batteries Market

Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Li-ion Battery Technologies

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

LiFePO4 Battery Gaining Prominence in Automotive Applications

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Rising Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Recycling

Growing Environmental Footprint of Lithium-Ion Battery Brings Recycling Into the Spotlight

Li-Ion Batteries: Solution for De-Carbonization at the Cost of Environmental Damage

Here's How Li-Ion Battery Boom Impacts the Environment

Why Recycling is Emerging Into the Spotlight?

Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives

Regulations Push Investments in Li-ion Battery Recycling Plants

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Market Opportunities

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities

Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Falling Cost of Clean Energy and Li-ion Batteries Favors Adoption in Renewable Energy Systems

Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries

High Cost and Limited Battery Life Impede Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Renewable Systems

Li-ion Batteries: The Preferred Rechargeable Battery Chemistry for Consumer Electronics Devices

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Li-ion Battery Uptake

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth

Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Use of Li-ion Batteries Gaining Momentum in Material Handling Industry

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Focus on Innovations in Battery Materials to Increase Charging Rates

Emphasis on Lithium-Ion Battery Life Cycle Management

Current Regulatory Framework for Lithium-Ion Batteries and Future Outlook

Li-ion Battery Pricing Trends: Significant Impact on Adoption in Automotive Industry

Raw Material Availability and Pricing: Factors with Significant Implications for Li-ion Batteries Market

Lithium Reserves and Production: Vital for Li-ion Battery Market

Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select Countries

High Cobalt Prices Affect Production Cost of Li-ion Battery

Solid Battery Technology Set to Leapfrog with Tweaks in Design and Material Options

Shift from Liquid Electrolyte towards Solid-State Battery

Solid-State (Solid Lithium) Design: Intriguing Option for New Applications

No End of Road for Lithium-Ion Batteries as More is Poised to Come with New Options

Innovations in Vehicle Battery to Have Spillover Gains for Stationary Storage Applications

Innovations, Advancements & Research Studies Fuel Market Prospects

Safety Concerns and Other Disadvantages of Li-ion Batteries: A Review

Fire Risk with Lithium-ion Batteries

Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies: A Major Challenge for Li-ion Battery Market

