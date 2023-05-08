Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Energy Storage Systems Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium iron phosphate batteries market attained a value of USD 19655.43 million in 2022. Aided by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and the growing need for energy storage systems, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 90589.47 million by 2028.



Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) is used as the cathode material in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. These batteries offer numerous advantages, such as high thermal stability, improved safety, and a longer cycle life compared to other lithium-ion batteries. Their applications include electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage systems, and portable electronics, among others.



The rapid adoption of electric vehicles globally has been a significant driver for the growth of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market. Governments worldwide have implemented stringent emission norms and regulations, compelling automobile manufacturers to shift towards the production of eco-friendly vehicles. This transition has led to an increase in the demand for LiFePO4 batteries, as they provide high energy density and a longer cycle life, making them suitable for electric vehicles.



Another key factor propelling the lithium iron phosphate batteries market growth is the increasing need for energy storage systems. There has been a surge in the adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power owing to the rising awareness of climate change. LiFePO4 batteries, with their long cycle life and high thermal stability, have emerged as a popular choice for these storage systems.



Moreover, the growing demand for portable electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and power tools, has positively impacted the lithium iron phosphate batteries market demand. Consumers increasingly seek devices with longer battery life, and LiFePO4 batteries offer an ideal solution, providing a stable power supply and extended operational life.



The rising focus on sustainable energy and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have further fuelled the lithium iron phosphate batteries market demand. Governments and regulatory bodies are investing heavily in research and development to improve the efficiency of these batteries and bring down production costs, making them more accessible to a wider range of applications.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on voltage, capacity, industry, application, and region.



Market Breakup by Voltage

Up to 12 V

Above 12 V to 24 V

Above 24 V to 36 V

Above 36 V to 48 V

Above 48 V

Market Breakup by Capacity

0-128 Wh

128 Wh - 640 Wh

640 Wh - 1280 Wh

1280 Wh and Above

Market Breakup by Industry

Automotive

Power

Industrial

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Portable

Stationary

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global lithium iron phosphate batteries companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Bioenno Power

K2 Energy Solutions, Inc

AA Portable Power Corp

Revolution Power Australia Pty Ltd

Dometic Power & Control (Enerdrive) Pty Ltd

Invicta Lithium Batteries

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Limited

Automotive Cells Company SE

SVOLT Energy Technology ( Europe ) GmbH

) GmbH Enertec Batteries Pty Ltd

Freedom Won (Pty) Ltd

Sinetech (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rs9nn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets