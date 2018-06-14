NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Lithium



Lithium (Li) is a silvery-white metal, and it is the lightest of all elements at room temperature. Though it does not occur as a pure element in nature, it is mainly contained within salts or mineral deposits.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global lithium market to grow at a CAGR of 12.93% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lithium market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Lithium Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Albemarle Corporation

• China Lithium Products Technology

• FMC Corporation

• Ganfeng Lithium

• SQM

• Tianqi Lithium Corporation



Market driver

• Surge in demand from diversified applications

Market challenge

• Product safety concerns

Market trend

• Increase in R&D activities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



