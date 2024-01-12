Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Industry Report 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Players - PolyPlus Battery, NexTech, Li-S Energy Lyten,, Zeta Energy, Theion, Gelion, Hybrid Kinetic, and ADEKA

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market by Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolytes), Type (Liquid, Semi-solid, Solid-state), Capacity (Below 500 mAh, 501 to 1,000 mAh, Above 1,000 mAh), Application (Aerospace, Automotive) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-sulfur battery market is expected to grow from USD 32 million in 2023 to USD 209 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2023 to 2028.

A lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery is a type of rechargeable battery that employs lithium as the anode and sulfur as the cathode. Lithium-sulfur batteries are known for their high theoretical energy density, making them a promising candidate for next-generation energy storage systems. They are being researched and developed extensively for applications in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, power and medical.

Lithium-sulfur batteries are poised to revolutionize the landscape of consumer electronics, offering a range of benefits that extend beyond small devices. These advanced batteries have the potential to power a wide array of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and digital cameras.

By integrating lithium-sulfur batteries, manufacturers can create lighter, more efficient products while also enabling the design of slim and lightweight devices that align with emerging market trends. Hence, as consumer electronics products continue to evolve toward compactness and lightness, lithium-sulfur batteries are poised to become a key enabler of these emerging trends in the consumer electronics industry.

The North American lithium-sulfur battery market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The region is home to most key market players; moreover, various research institutes are also engaged in research and development of lithium-sulfur batteries. The companies headquartered in the region are involved in developing lithium-sulfur battery technology for various applications including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and power. Further the governmental support to the battery companies will accelerate the growth of lithium-sulfur battery market in the region.

Major players profiled in this report include PolyPlus Battery Company (US), NexTech Batteries Inc. (US), Li-S Energy Limited (Australia) Lyten, Inc. (US), Zeta Energy LLC (US), Theion GmbH (Germany), Gelion plc (Australia), Hybrid Kinetic Group (Hong Kong), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), and others.

