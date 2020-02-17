Global Litigation Funding Investment Market was Valued at US$ 10,916.3 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 22,373.3 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 8.3% Over the Forecast Period Owing to Litigation Funding Investments Being Uncorrelated With Market Cycles, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The litigation funding investment market is expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period due to litigation funding investments being uncorrelated with the market fluctuations, which makes them relatively safer compared to other investment options. For instance, if the financial market undergoes significant changes due to some global or regional factor, all the other investment types will get affected as they are linked to the market. However, litigation funding being independent from market, does not fluctuate with these changes. Rather, it may be inversely correlated to financial markets, as litigations may increase in recession time due to high number of insolvencies. The process of legal financing or litigation funding refers broadly to the practice of providing money to a party to pursue a potential or filed lawsuit in return for a share of any damages award or settlement. This type of third-party funding can allow a company to pursue claims at zero risk and at no cost that it could not otherwise pursue due to financial constraints. This can transform legal departments from cost to profit centres.

Another factor driving growth of the litigation funding investment market is that, these investments provide high yield at potentially lower risk, due to high number of settlements. For instance, if a case is won in the court, the investor receives an amount agreed upon earlier, while if the case is lost, the investor loses the invested amount. Commercial litigations are the major type dominating the litigation funding investment market. Commercial litigation includes the disputes and litigation which are associated to the company's core business. Few examples of commercial litigation include contact breaches, intellectual property (IP) litigation, securities litigation, antitrust litigation, regulator run-ins, consumer class actions, and others. For example, if a company is involved in the media industry and another company is duplicating its copyright content, this comes under commercial litigation. Moreover, large enterprises are the main users of litigation funding investments, mainly because of they have the necessary resources to invest and have multiple copyrights and patents that they need to protect.

Various industries operating in the litigation funding investment market are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, information technology and telecommunication, healthcare, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and others. The banking, financial services, and insurance segment has historically dominated the litigation funding investment market due to the high lending power associated with this sector.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global litigation funding investment market is expected to reach US$ 22,373.3 million by 2027 owing to increasing understanding, acceptance and importance of litigation funding

Based on region, North America held the majority market share in 2018 attributed to the presence of favourable regulations regarding litigation funding in the U.S. and Canada

Global Litigation Funding Investment Market:

By Type

Commercial Litigation



Bankruptcy Claims



International Arbitration



Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Manufacturing



IT and Telecommunications



Healthcare



Media and Entertainment



Travel and Hospitality



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

